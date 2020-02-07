Joe's Fishing Hole: A Tale of Two Lakes

As of Thursday, February 6, ice thickness ranged from eight to fourteen inches depending upon location on the lake and if there was some slush that froze adding to the thickness of the ice. With the addition of a few inches of snow and some warm temperatures, slush can be a problem, especially if venturing off some of the “paths” that people have made. Both trout and perch fishing have been good both in size and numbers. If fishing for perch find water that is 30 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.