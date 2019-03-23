U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Johnny W. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Johnson is the son of Gary L. and Sarah E. Johnson of Elko. He is a 2016 graduate of Elko High School and earned an associate degree in 2018 from Great Basin College.

