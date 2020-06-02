Judge in June 9 Nevada primary fight won't rule until July

“If there are close races, the winner of those races will not be known until sometime after Election Day,” Deputy Secretary of State Wayne Thorley said last week.

Barring any recounts, election results will become official when county commissions formally certify them within 10 days after June 9.

The lawsuit the voting rights group originally filed to halt the primary still could be used as a vehicle to force changes in rules for November’s general election.

Last month, Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, filed a motion on Cegavske’s behalf to dismiss the lawsuit for good — a move backed by Democrats and Clark and Washoe counties.

Tuesday was the deadline the judge had set for the Voters’ Rights’ Initiative to respond to the motions to dismiss.

But she agreed Monday that even though she already ruled the primary can proceed, it was unreasonable to demand the opponents to comply with the existing deadline regarding final pleadings on the overall case.