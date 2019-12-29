8. Justice for Jared

Four years after an Elko man was struck by a car and killed in the Walmart parking lot, his family testified before lawmakers in the Nevada Legislature for a bill ensuring that drivers are held accountable for their actions when a death occurs on private property.

Jared Kraintz, 35, a worship pastor at the Assembly of God Church, was leaving WalMart at about 8:20 p.m. on the evening of July 13, 2015, when he was struck in a crosswalk at Walmart.

The driver, Tyler J. Demerath, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to jail for vehicular manslaughter two years later.

But, in 2018, Demerath’s conviction was overturned in Elko District Court.

Court documents stated that while Demerath was found to be driving nearly 10 miles an hour through the parking lot, “the incident occurred on private property and not on a highway” – and therefore his actions were not criminal under Nevada law.

“At the end of the day, the guy walked,” said Assemblyman John Ellison, who spoke with the family after the decision.

“Our family was just coming to closure,” Priscilla Kraintz said at the time. “With grief, it takes a while. You go through all these stages.”