RENO (AP) — Jaxson Kincaide had 11 carries for 75 yards and a score, Brandon Talton made four field goals, and Nevada beat Weber State 19-13 on Saturday.
Kincaide added five receptions for 53 yards, Toa Taua had 85 yards rushing on 16 carries and Carson Strong was 30-of-44 passing for 299 yards for the Wolf Pack (1-1).
The Wildcats (1-1), who came in ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches poll, were forced to punt on the first possession of the second half and Nevada answered with a nine-play, 85-yard drive capped by Kincaide’s 33-yard touchdown run to take the lead for good at 16-10.
Trey Tuttle hit a 43-yard field goal and, after the Weber State defense forced a three-and-out on Nevada’s ensuing drive, Raoul Johnson blocked a punt to set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Jenks to Rashid Shaheed that gave the Wildcats a seven-point lead early in the second quarter. Talton, who made a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring on the game’s opening drive, connected from 30 and 25 yards to trim the Wolf Pack’s deficit to 10-9 at halftime.
Talton’s 34-yard field goal with 4:49 to play capped the scoring.
Nevada finished with 453 total yards while limiting the Wildcats to just 137. Weber State went three-and-out on each of its three fourth-quarter possessions.
