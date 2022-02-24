Kinross closes Great Bear deal, continues mining in Russia

TORONTO – Kinross Gold Corp., which mines in Nevada and in Russia, announced this week it has completed an arrangement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd., which had an exploration project in the Red Lake District of Ontario.

“The closing of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources represents a milestone for Kinross as we advance our future growth strategy. We are excited to add such a high-quality asset in a top mining jurisdiction to our global portfolio,” said J. Paul Rollinson, Kinross Gold president and chief executive officer.

Kinross also reported that mine production was continuing in Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine and U.S. sanctions.

The company said on Feb. 23 that it has operated in Russia for more than 25 years, with most of its procurement coming from within Russia, and 98% of its employees there are Russian citizens.

The company stated that given the ice road supply season, operations have a full year of supplies on hand. The operations are in the Russian Far East.

Regarding Great Bear, Kinross said its exploration and development strategy will start immediately, "including our goal of drilling 200,000 meters this year. We aim to further define the asset’s untapped potential and unlock the significant value we see from its numerous avenues for growth,” Rollinson said.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Great Bear shareholders were provided the right to elect to receive $29 in Canadian dollars for each Great Bear common share or 3.8564 Kinross common shares per Great Bear Share, both subject to pro-ration to a maximum cash consideration of approximately $1.1 billion U.S. dollars and a maximum of 80.77 million Kinross shares.

There also are other considerations that will be payable in connection with Kinross’ public announcement of commercial production at the Dixie project, provided that a cumulative total of at least 8.5 million gold ounces of mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources are disclosed.

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, including the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County and Round Mountain in Nye County; and mines in Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana as well as Russia.

