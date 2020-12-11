Kinsel, ‘Sister’ make resounding statement

ELKO — As if the barrel racing world didn’t already know, respect and even fear two-time, defending world champion Hailey Kinsel and her palomino mare, Sister — they do now.
After being beaten in Round 7 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo by five-hundredths of a second after making — what was at the time — the fastest run of the entire event, Kinsel and Sister made a statement run Thursday night in Round 8, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
They saw the 13.85 by Emily Miller-Beisel that won Round 7 and raised it by nearly three-tenths of a second.
Already owning the all-time record on a standard-sized pattern with a time of 13.63 seconds earlier this year in Dodge City, Kansas, Kinsel and Sister smashed their own mark and set yet another new precedent.
Thursday’s run began with their best first turn of the week, followed by a tight turn with forward momentum around the second barrel and a close bend around the back side of barrel three — leaving the dash for home.
Sister simply grabbed a gear that hardly any other horse in the game has seen, chewing up ground and digging all the way across the finish line — stopping the clock in the new world record on a standard-sized pattern in 16.56 seconds.
“My plan was to go do the same thing we’ve been doing, just solid runs, smooth and put her in her place. But she was a little more there tonight, so I had to step up and be there because she’s going to meet me everywhere I am,” Kinsel said. “So, I had to make sure I was confident and ready for her. Things were a little bit tighter and a little bit faster, and I had to stay with her. She just met me every time. I’m not surprised she can do it; I’m surprised she does it for me.”
The run not only brought fans to their feet, shouts from their mouths and disbelief by broadcast members and fellow competitors — it also marked their fourth victory in seven tries (Kinsel resting Sister during Round 6).
Kinsel led the world standings with $234,845 and had earned $156,385 in Arlington, which had her leading the RAM Top Gun standings. The Top Gun Award goes to the contestant who wins the most money in any single event at the Wrangler NFR.
She was first in the NFR average with a 137.26-second time on eight runs.
Ryder Wright
Ryder Wright is a fitting name for a bronc rider, especially for him.
He is a rider and he does it right.
As he attempts to win his second bronc riding world championship, Wright brought the dream closer to reality in Round 8 — winning his fourth go-round of the WNFR — doing so during the eliminator pen of horses.
Drawing Andrews Rodeo’s “American Hat’s Positive Times,” Wright did what he has had done throughout the duration of the WNFR and made another picture-perfect bronc ride — avenging a previous buck-off on the horse.
“That was an awesome horse,” Wright said. “Sammy Andrews, they bought that horse from New West Rodeo last year. I have a little history with that horse. He bucked me off at the NFR last year; made pretty short work of me. I’m glad they changed his name. Changed the luck.”
The horse started the ride straight but made a turn to the left and bucked across the arena, Wright never faltering for a single-lick and reaching high up the neck every jump.
Wright capped the eight-second battle with a score of 88 points, spacing out each of his four round wins evenly — coming on even numbers — claiming Round 2, Round 4, Round 6 and Round 8.
He overhauled Wyatt Casper in the race for the world title with $249,528.34 — Casper entering Round 9 with $240,176,47 after placing sixth in Round 8 and earning $4,231 on an 82.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo’s “Brutus.”
Wright was also No. 1 in the average — the only cowboy to ride all of his horses — with a total score of 698.5 points on eight broncs.
Round 8 was a Wright party, the Milford, Utah, brothers taking the top-three checks.
Rusty Wright earned $20,731 for second place with an 86.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s “Cash Deal,” and Stetson Wright notched $13,327 for a third-place split with a score of 86 points on Silver Spurs Club’s “Best Hope.”
Zeke Thurston tied Stetson Wright for third with an 86 of his own aboard Three Hills Rodeo’s “Angel Eyes.”
Lefty HolmanAboard the 2019 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year, Lefty Holman was not in the saddle for long in Round 8.
The bay fired from the gate and dusted Holman in nearly the same-exact spot as he unloaded Stetson Wright in Round 3 — neither cowboy making it past three seconds — both men crashing down off to the side and near the flank of the impressive bronc.
Holman marked the horse out, but his feet hung in the front end for an extra jump — providing Northcott Macza’s “Get Smart” all the opportunity he needed to crank high and hard and pitch his rider quickly.
In the world standings, Holman fell to sixth with $135,612.43 in earnings for the season — dropping to eighth in the WNFR average with a six-horse total of 512.5 points.
Blake Knowles
After tying three ways for the Round 1 win in the steer wrestling with Elko’s Dakota Eldridge and fellow Oregonian Jesse Brown — each posting times of 3.9 seconds — Blake Knowles, a five-time WNFR qualifier, had some unfortunate outcomes and did not place on two occasions with great runs of 3.9 seconds.
He earned his second check with a time of 4-flat for third place in Round 5, and split sixth place with another 4-flat in Round 7 — carrying the momentum into Round 8.
Despite staring at a time of 3.8 seconds by Stetson Jorgensen and a not-so-good track record on the steer he had drawn — thrown in just 21 the first time and 4.7 seconds the second run — Knowles made a good start at the barrier, set up his run with his horse positioning and whipped the animal out on the ground.
“He’s awesome, Tyson, owned by Curtis Cassidy, was horse of the year. He just allows you to make a plan for yourself. He’s going to give you the same thing every time, which is stand there, run extremely hard to the steer and get your feet on the ground with a chance to win something,” Knowles said. “I watched that steer, this was the third night of these steers. They actually hadn’t had a lot of luck on him yet. Just by chance they hadn’t, some bad-luck kind of deals. I’d watched that steer at other rodeos throughout the year. He looked really good. I wasn’t stomping my hat when I had him. I knew there was probably a chance there to have some luck.”
He jumped to the round victory with a time of 3.6 seconds for his second round win of the WNFR.
Knowles had earned $74,166 at the WNFR and was sixth in the world standings with $116,650.
Dakota EldridgeEldridge did not place in Round 8, drawing a harder-running steer that drifted a little to the right.
When he got his hands on him, the animal’s body shot down the arena before Eldridge could grab the steer’s nose — the hind legs and the flank going around Eldridge’s body — causing a slow fall against the natural momentum of the animal.
He finished with a time of 5.2 seconds, which was eighth place and two spots out of a paycheck.
Prior to Round 9 on Friday, Eldridge was fourth place in the world standings with $121,571.93 and was also fourth in the average with an eight-steer total of 37.1 seconds — just two-tenths of a second behind third.
Westyn Hughes
First-time WNFR qualifier Westyn Hughes showed no jitters early in the tie-down roping, placing on each of his first-five calves.
However, a time of 22.4 seconds in Round 6 and a no-time in Round 7 changed his mind set and his approach for Round 8.
“I wasn’t roping for the average and I ran at the barrier. I had nothing to lose and it just worked out,” Hughes said. “My horse worked great; it was a great set of cattle. If you’ve got a good horse, a good calf and you can do your job, it’s supposed to work out. I’ve been planning this moment since I was a 4-year-old kid in my living room. I’m living the life and just thankful to be here. I can’t thank the people enough who have helped me get here.”
Work out it did.
Chasing a 7.5-second run by Hunter Herrin — who has been on an absolute tear from Round 5 through Round 8 — Hughes took a chance at the barrier, caught a yellow calf that went to the left and then back to the right on the end of the rope.
A maniac on the ground.
Hughes — typically known for his aggressive, all-out style — made a big flank and then blew a wrap and a half around the legs, the clock reading 7.4 seconds for the round win.
Hughes was third in the world standings with $146,968. He trailed Shad Mayfield ($198,399) and Hunter Herrin ($168,164).
Jess Pope
From one WNFR rookie win to another, Jess Pope actually kicked things off with the first victory of the night — the first WNFR go-round victory of the 22-year-old’s career.
In the bareback riding — the horsepower was impressive — the eliminators tossed nearly half of the cowboys in an event that typically has the highest-riding percentage of all the roughstock events.
Pope had the draw to win the round — Calgary Stampede’s “Xplosive Skies” already carrying Kaycee Field to the No. 1 spot in Round 3 with a score of 91.5-points — and he made a flawless ride, staying square with both his upper body and his feet.
He charged the neck every time, beat the bucker to the ground with his spurs every jump and notched nearly-perfect contestant scores with 22s and 23s across the board.
Pope accounted for 45.5 points, Xplosive Skies racked up 43.5 points and the combined total read 89 points for the Round 8 victory — winning the rematch on the horse.
He had an 86.5-point ride on the mare on Feb. 8, 2020, in the short round of the Fort Worth (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo.
“It was just like it was in Fort Worth. She’s really electric and has a lot of drop. It’s a gun fight from the nod go,” Pope said. “She’s whacking you in the back and you have to just let your feet go and just trust your instincts because if you start thinking about it while you’re riding you get behind. It’s all off muscle memory, and that’s what we train for day in and day out.”
Pope split second in Round 1, was fourth in Round 3, split fifth in Round 4 and split third in Round 7.
Entering Round 9, he was first in the average with 681 points on eight head and fifth in the world standings with $132,029.
Colby Lovell, Paul Eaves
The WNFR had been somewhat of a feast-or-famine adventure for seven-time heading qualifier Colby Lovell and nine-time heeling qualifier Paul Eaves — the 2018 world champion.
Through seven rounds, Lovell and Eaves posted four no-times — one coming on an egregious crossfire ruling in Round 4 — but they placed second in Round 2 and third in Round 6.
In Round 8, they made their first winning run — coming in somewhat of a soft performance of team roping — both taking smart shots on their respective ends.
Lovell had a steer that tried a bit, but he hung a snappy loop around the horns, was wide to the left, dallied quickly and shaped the steer fast — giving Eaves a good look at the feet.
“I did a better job of slowing down and making a better run and not getting caught up in the week,” Lovell said.
Despite seeming like a whirlwind, blink-of-an-eye scenario — Eaves actually took his time and roped the steer on about the third-legal jump.
Eaves capped off his wraps, and Lovell rode to the end of his rope — making for a great face as the lines came tight.
The clock read 4.3 seconds for the No. 1 run of the Thursday’s performance.
“We had a good steer and were able to use him. It was nothing different, and that’s what we try to do, but bad luck here and there, and stuff will happen. But it all worked out, Eaves said. “Colby did a good job; the header does so much of it. To read the barrier, turn and handle them, the whole thing, it was perfect.”
Clay Smith, Jade Corkill
After a strange night of team roping in Round 7, the door was left open for back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith and three-time world champion heeler Jade Corkill, of Fallon.
However, that door closed slightly but still remained somewhat open.
On Thursday, Smith and Corkill had a good steer but Smith came across the line and fired his head loop too far to the right — only snagging one horn — the no-time in Round 8 potentially costing them a chance at the world crowns.
In order for either to win gold buckles, Smith and Corkill would have to light up the leaderboard in probably both Round 9 and Round 10 and also have key players falter, take some no-times of their own and also avoid the other leaders placing high in the rounds themselves.
Corkill was still second in the heeling standings with $137,665.09 — trailing No. 1 Travis Graves ($143,514.01) by just $5,848.92 — but Dustin Egusquiza and Graves were earning a sixth-place average check on a seven-steer time of 55-flat.
Smith was fourth in the heading standings with $137,665.09, but he and Corkill dropped to 10th in the average — two spots from an average check — with a six-steer total of 43.6 seconds.
Both Smith and Corkill — due to average standings after Round 8 — were each projected to fall to fifth place in the year-end heading and heeling standings, as other teams toward the top of the standings were still placing in the average and teams behind them in the standings also alive and well in the aggregate should they stop the clock on their last-two steers.
Roscoe Jarboe, Ty Wallace
Like Kinsel in the barrel racing, Roscoe Jarboe rode earlier success from a ride at Dodge City and carried that into Round 8.
In the bull riding, drawing Frontier Rodeo’s “Magic Poison,” a bull he had already ridden for 93 points, Jarboe made another impressive ride Thursday night.
The bull spun right and into Jarboe’s riding hand — Magic Poison not only spinning but also fading sideways across multiple chutes — and the cowboy absolutely hoed it out of the animal, earning a 46-point spur ride.
Jarboe gapped the animal with his outside foot and was never anywhere but in solid position, but the judges only gave Magic Poison a 43.5-point score — resulting in an 89.5-point total.
He took the lead as the second man out — the perf starting with back-to-back rides in a round full of great bulls and buck-offs — starting the waiting game for Jarboe.
The lead stood outright at 89.5 points until the final man.
First drawing the PRCA Bucking Bull of the Year, Powder River Rodeo’s “Chiseled,” world leader Ty Wallace was fouled in the chute when the bull bucked with his nod and cracked Wallace’s noggin off the slide gate in front him — the judges offering the option of a re-ride.
Wallace obliged and drew a great extra, climbing on the back of Stockyards ProRodeo’s “Soy El Fuego” — Spanish to English translation of I Am Fire — but it was Wallace who brought the heat against the red bull.
He hustled as the bull spun left and into his riding hand, repositioning his feet and his free arm throughout the ride — making it just long enough — turning the tables from smacking his head and tasting the arena floor just five minutes earlier.
Soy El Fuego earned solid 22s across the board for a bull score of 44 points, and Wallace compiled 45.5 points on his efforts — gaining all 23s and a 22 — tying Jarboe for the round victory with 89.5 points.
“I was pretty excited about that bull (his first bull, Chiseled), and it was pretty suspenseful since all my buddies were rooting me on and I just watched Roscoe and Jeff (Askey) go, and then it came down to me, the last guy,” Wallace said. “You don’t ever want to mess one up like that, he’s dang sure rank and you don’t want to stub your toe, and I had some bad luck right out of there. But you’ve got to put that behind you, and they ran another bull in there (Soy El Fuego), and it just worked out. That bull was right there around to the left and had a lot of suck back and kind of wanted me on his head, but I was able to get under my rope, and it worked out.”
For Wallace, it marked his third go-round victory at the WNFR — also claiming back-to-back wins in Round 4 and Round 5 — his $144,326 at the WNFR tops among all bull riders.
Entering the WNFR in ninth place, Wallace climbed eight spots to No. 1 in the world standings with $204,561 for the year — leading second-place Stetson Wright ($178,248).
Wallace was second in the average with a five-bull total of 444.5 points, Wright third in the aggregate with a four-bull tally of 358 points — both chasing Colten Fritzlan’s mark of 517.5 points as the only rider to cover six bulls in eight tries.
The round victory was Jarboe’s first of the 2020 WNFR.
“I was second out and the second score on the board, so I just had to sit out and wait for Ty. I knew he had Chiseled and would most likely be 94 (points). But he had some bad luck in the bucking chute, then he drew good in the re-ride and split the win with me,” Jarboe said. “I was 93 (points) on Magic Poison in Dodge City, and it was the highlight bull ride of my career and I got to do it again tonight for 89.5. It was the same bull, and the first time I got on him he was 100 mph around to the right and faded out through the arena. I got up and was on the other side of the deliveries and couldn’t think of anything to compare it to, it was awesome.”
