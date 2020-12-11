Kinsel, ‘Sister’ make resounding statement

“I was second out and the second score on the board, so I just had to sit out and wait for Ty. I knew he had Chiseled and would most likely be 94 (points). But he had some bad luck in the bucking chute, then he drew good in the re-ride and split the win with me,” Jarboe said. “I was 93 (points) on Magic Poison in Dodge City, and it was the highlight bull ride of my career and I got to do it again tonight for 89.5. It was the same bull, and the first time I got on him he was 100 mph around to the right and faded out through the arena. I got up and was on the other side of the deliveries and couldn’t think of anything to compare it to, it was awesome.”