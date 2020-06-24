KSNV-TV News 3 teams up with Raiders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Las Vegas -- KSNV-TV (News 3) is proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders on an exclusive series of programming and content that will feature the Raiders and their inaugural season.

News 3 will be airing an exclusive four-part series focusing on the team's training camp and regular season. Fans will get a first-hand look at the Raiders organization, weeks before the team plays its first ever home game at Allegiant Stadium. Furthermore, News 3 will be airing a behind the scenes Raiders magazine-style show which will include human interest stories and player profiles.

In addition to the training camp and magazine-style program, News 3 is also home to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Currently, the Raiders are scheduled to play two Sunday night home games on KSNV. On October 25th, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady visit Las Vegas, and November 22nd will be a marquee home game against the defending Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

News 3 will also feature Raiders content in their news and sportscasts, as well as integration into Thursday Night Lights on its sister station My LVTV. My LVTV will air 14 live local high school football games and provides a strong community and school district relationship with the Raiders.