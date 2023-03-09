ELKO — Following a 2-1 start to the year at the Sherm Bennett Memorial Tournament in Mesquite, the Elko softball team is prepped for its 3A North opener.

Due to field conditions — or lack thereof — and weather, the Lady Indians are scheduled to face North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, in Battle Mountain.

The status of Elko’s game versus Hug is up in the air, as the Lady Hawks are currently expected to forfeit due to a lack of available players, the contest originally set for 12:30 p.m. Friday.

In 2022, the Lady Indians finished 12-15 overall and went 7-8 in league play of the Division 3A North-East — earning the No. 5 seed for the 3A North regional tournament — but were beaten 18-3 by No. 4 Lowry and eliminated with a 15-1 loss to No. 3 Fallon.

As for the current campaign, Elko opened the season with a 10-8 victory against Division 4A program Spring Valley and followed with a convincing 17-6 win over Division 3A South squad Pahrump Valley.

In its tourney finale, the Lady Indians fell for the first time in a 6-3 contest versus Lowry — a game in which Elko played the Lady Buckaroos tough but could not capitalize on opportunities.

“We looked really good in Mesquite. We hit the ball really well the first two games and had the bases loaded a few times against Lowry, but we left 10 runners on base. A few timely hits and some better situational plays could have made that a different ballgame,” said Elko head coach Jeff Sarbacker. “Overall, the girls played well in all areas — minus a couple mistakes.”

Returners

The Lady Indians bring back a strong nucleus of their 2022 roster, including their leading batter.

As a sophomore, now-junior Bryleigh Cervantes hit .441 with a double and a home run, 22 runs scored and 20 RBI.

Fellow sophomore and now-junior Candice Kley batted .424 and scored 20 runs while driving in 19 more, tying for the team high with five doubles and adding two triples.

In her freshman season, sophomore Elizabeth Romero provided instant contributions with a .383 average, team highs of 31 hits, 27 runs, 22 RBI and two home runs — adding four doubles and a triple.

Now-junior Alea Benitez — who is currently listed as a manager as she recovers from an arm injury from the wrestling season — batted .319 as a sophomore, scored 26 runs, drove in seven runs and legged out a team-high six triples.

As a sophomore, junior Amaya Meza has been cleared to play after an injury — hitting .306 with 15 runs, 15 RBI, four doubles and a dinger last year.

In a strikingly-similar stat line, fellow junior Ella Rainwater batted .305 with 18 RBI, six runs scored, four doubles and a homer during her sophomore season.

Rainwater was also Elko’s workhorse in the circle, pitching a team-high 89 innings and leading the team in wins — finishing 7-8 with a 6.96 ERA and a staff-best 66 strikeouts against 57 walks.

Now-senior Nikole Grover hit .292 with 13 runs and two RBI as a junior, fellow senior Ariah Sandoval going .273 with 15 runs and 14 RBI and two doubles in her junior year.

During her sophomore season, now-junior Holly Hernandez batted .235, drove in 14 runs, scored 10 times and tied for the team high with five doubles.

As a junior, senior McKenzie Shouse hit .120 with eight runs scored, four RBI and two triples.

In her junior season, now-senior pitcher Anndria Kay was 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA with seven free passes and five Ks in four appearances across 6-2/3 innings of work.

Newcomers

Along with a healthy number of returning players, Elko will also be aided by a surplus of incoming talent to the varsity program — both in the upper classes and underclass athletes as well.

In Mesquite, freshman pitcher Taylor Hunton was really solid — going 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 17 strikeouts versus 12 walks.

At the plate, she hit .429 with a homer and a double — scoring five runs and driving in three.

Junior Avianna Robles batted .600 in five at-bats, scored a run and drove in another.

Sophomore Kallista Crouch went .571 at the dish, parked a homer, added a double, drove in four runs and scored two of her own — junior Allie Gallegos going .500 with two RBI.

Sophomore Addison Seipp provided pop with a .455 average, scored five runs, drive in four and nailed a deep shot.

Junior Kaci Red was .250 with two runs scored, and junior Tandi Ratliff is expected to play at second base and potentially pitch.

Strengths

“Our pitching staff is good and pretty deep. Our hitting should be pretty tough, and our young players got some good experience last year on the varsity and with the JV,” Sarbacker said. “I think we can be pretty good defensively as well.”

Improvements

“We need to understand a team philosophy, understand our roles and what to do with the ball in different situations,” Sarbacker said. “We have to build a mental toughness and improve our softball IQ.”

3A North Opener

The Lady Indians’ first taste of 3A North competition — weather allowing — will come against North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, in Battle Mountain, which has a 53% of rain with an 18 mph wind at game time.

Meet the 2023 Elko Softball Team Nikole Grover Allie Gallegos McKenzie Shouse Avianna Robles Tandi Ratliff Elizabeth Romero Anndria Kay Bryleigh Cervantes Candice Kley Amaya Meza Ella Rainwater Kaci Red Addison Seipp Holly Hernandez Kallista Crouch Taylor Hunton Ariah Sandoval