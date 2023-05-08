FERNLEY — The Elko softball team closed out the regular season with three road losses in Fernley, but two of the games were one-run affairs.

The Lady Indians lost 6-1 in the series opener on Friday, but the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader was a 5-4 ballgame — the Lady Vaqueros sweeping the series with an 11-10 victory in a massive comeback.

Game One

The game was tied 1-1 as each team plated a run in the second inning, but Fernley closes the game on a 5-0 streak — crossing three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

For the Lady Indians, freshman Taylor Hunton hit 2-for-3 with a double — junior Candice Kley also batting 2-for-3 and driving in a run.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes went 1-for-1, and junior Amaja Meza and junior Kaci Red each going 1-for-2 — Meza’s knock going for a double.

Junior Alea Benitez closed 1-for-4.

Without a hit, junior Holly Hernandez scored Elko’s only run.

In the loss, Hunton allowed six runs — five earned — on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks across six innings.

ELKO — 010 000 0 — 180

FERNLEY — 010 320 X — 642

Game Two

Following the fourth inning, Elko trailed 5-1 — Fernley playing a run in the second, another in the third and three in fourth.

But, the Lady Indians rallied and crossed two runs in the top of the fifth and another in the seventh — coming up a run shy of forcing the Lady Vaqueros to bat.

Senior Anndria Kay and junior Avvi Robles each hit 1-for-1 and scored a run apiece.

Junior Kallista Crouch batted 1-for-3 and crossed once, and senior Ariah Sandoval went 1-for-3 as well.

Junior Holly Hernandez was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Benitez finished 1-for-4 with a run scored.

In the circle, Kay took the loss — allowing five runs on nine hits with eight walks and three strikeouts across 4-1/3 innings.

From the pen, Hunton posted 1-2/3 frames of no-hit, scoreless ball with four strikeouts and no walks.

ELKO — 001 020 01 — 461

FERNLEY — 011 300 X — 593

Game Three

In the series finale, Elko threw away its best chance for a victory — opening the game with an 8-0 lead — but was outscored 11-2 down the stretch in an 11-10 loss.

After the Lady Indians erupted for six runs in the first, Elko added a run in the second and another in the third.

Fernley began its comeback with a three-run home half in the third, another run in the fourth and four more in the fifth — tying the game at 8-all.

Elko plated two runs in the top of the seventh, but defensive miscues — hits, walks and errors — allowed the Lady Vaqueros to walk off with three runs in the home half.

Benitez batted 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Hunton hit 2-for-2 and drove in two runs.

Cervantes went 1-for-2, and sophomore Addison Seipp finished 1-for-3.

Three Lady Indians were 1-for-4: Robles scoring two runs and driving in another, Sandoval smacking a double and posting an RBI and crossing once and sophomore Elizabeth Romero coming around one time.

Crouch was 1-for-5 and scored a team-high three runs.

Without a hit, Meza scored once.

Hunton was handed the loss, allowing 10 runs — nine earned — on 13 hits with eight strikeouts and eight walks over 6-2/3 innings.

ELKO — 611 000 2 — (10)(11)1

FERNLEY — 003 140 3 — (11)(13)5

Up Next

For the 3A North regional tournament, the No. 5 Lady Indians and the No. 4 Lady Vaqueros will play a rematch with a quick turnaround — squaring off at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.