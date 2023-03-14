FALLON — In its 3A North opener, the Spring Creek girls softball team played pretty competitively for a while but lost the game.

On Thursday, North Valleys plated nine runs in the final three innings for an 11-0 victory.

Neither team scored for the first-two innings, but the Lady Panthers took the lead for good with a run in the top of the third and added another in the top of the fourth.

In the fifth, North Valleys sent across two — doing so again in the sixth inning.

With a 6-0 lead, the Lady Panthers slammed the door with a five-run seventh — stamping an 11-0o shutout win.

North Valleys doubled up the Lady Spartans with 10 hits, limiting Spring Creek to five hits and no runs.

Sophomore Hannah Montoya led Spring Creek with a 2-for-3 day at the dish and stole a base.

Junior Evelyn Bright went 1-for-3 with a triple, and freshman McKenzi Morfin and senior Kylie Harris each hit 1-for-3.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans committed four errors.

On the mound, junior Chloe Patzer took the loss — despite allowing just one-earned run — giving up four runs total on five hits with three strikeouts and only one walk over five innings.

In relief, sophomore Alyson Clarke allowed seven runs — only two of which were earned — on five hits with two walks and a punchout over two frames.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (2-6 overall, 1-1 against 3A North) earned a win by forfeit against Hug and will resume 3A North play at 2 p.m. Friday against South Tahoe and 11 a.m. Saturday versus Truckee, in Winnemucca.