Lamoille Canyon on long road to recovery

ELKO – Lamoille Canyon is growing greener by the year as it recovers from a devastating fire in the fall of 2018 and a massive flood last summer.

A careless target shooter at the Spring Creek Shooting Range started the fire on a Sunday morning, Sept. 30. It burned 9,000 acres, nearly half of which was in Lamoille Canyon.

The fire made it about two-thirds of the way up the canyon, which is the primary tourist attraction and local recreation destination in northeastern Nevada. A lodge and some cabins at Camp Lamoille were destroyed.

A number of different tree and brush species were burned and each species is responding in different ways under different timelines, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Aspen is the quickest to recover from fire. Regeneration occurs by shoots and suckers along the existing root systems. Plants expected to have the slowest recovery include whitebark pine and limber pine.

No formal studies of the fire damage have been conducted, but the Forest Service is monitoring the canyon’s vegetation regrowth as well as noxious weeds.

District Ranger Joshua Nicholes said he doesn’t believe there has been a significant increase in invasive species since the fire.

“That being said, yes, there were invasives in the area before the fire and they continue to be an issue that all landscapes are facing across the West,” he added.

The Forest Service is continuing to perform noxious weed treatments along the canyon road. They say one way to reduce the spread of invasive species into burned areas is for people to keep their vehicles clean, which reduces seed build-up wedged in skid plates and vehicle undercarriages.

A total of 300 sagebrush seedlings were planted after fire.

Some trees and brush along the 12-mile long Lamoille Canyon road are being thinned out, as well as around the Thomas Canyon recreational cabins. The Forest Service has submitted a funding request to increase the pace and scale of the work.

Most of the trees killed by the fire remain standing. Burned trees still provide habitat for wildlife and prevent erosion, according to the Forest Service.

“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest would like to remind the public that wood cutting and wood gathering is not permitted within Lamoille Canyon. In addition, firewood collection permits are required on all lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. Contact the appropriate offices for more information.”

The Forest Service believes that the likelihood of another fire anytime soon in Lamoille Canyon remains unchanged, although any future blazes may vary in size and severity. Two fires occurred at the base of the mountains this week – one near the Ruby 360 Lodge not far from Lamoille Canyon, and another near the Cowboy’s Rest retreat at the south end of the range. Firefighters held both blazes to 10 acres or less.

Disaster struck Lamoille Canyon again in the summer of 2021, when heavy rains swept through the canyon. Mudslides on July 30 blocked the road in several places. One vehicle was hit by a boulder but no one was injured.

Based on visual observations and drone flights, the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District determined that the origin of the debris flows were largely or entirely above the burn scars. Many of the debris flows occurred between Thomas Canyon and the Terraces Picnic Area.

The scenic byway was completely closed for about a month. One lane remains closed on a short stretch halfway up the canyon.

The Forest Service is using funds as they are available to repave and repair portions of the road. The damaged lane will be fixed “sometime in the near future,” according to the agency.

Restoration work has included removing hazardous loose rocks from above the canyon road, and placing concrete barriers at spots prone to rockslides.

Repairs from the fire and flood are ongoing. Last fall the Elko Lions Club replaced the lodge with a pavilion, and more work is planned to restore the camping facilities. Flood debris has been shuffled to line the road leading to leased cabins across from Thomas Canyon.

As a result the 2018 fire, the Forest Service has increased its fire prevent messaging in the Lamoille Canyon area and worked with partners to increase hazard fuels reduction efforts.

The Forest Service pointed out that 85% of wildfires nationwide are cause by people, “and this is a statistic we can lower.”

The effectiveness of fire prevention programs -- including the University of Nevada, Reno’s Living with Fire – and community engagement play an important role in reducing wildfire threats while increasing the understanding of impacts to communities, businesses, wildlife habitat and more.

The public can learn more about four common categories of wildfire causes and what they can do (Campfire safety, Equipment safety, Vehicle and Towing safety and Target Shooting Safety) at www.nevadafireinfo.org.