COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The largest lake in Montana's Glacier National Park has completely frozen over.
The Hungry Horse News reported Thursday that the surface of Lake McDonald in northern Montana is frozen with the exception of some holes about the size of a school bus.
The newspaper says the last time the lake froze over completely was during the winter of 2016-17.
Only half of the lake's surface water was frozen on Sunday.
But the paper said that by Thursday the cold air temperatures and calm nights without much wind had caused a freeze of the entire lake.
Lake McDonald is about 10 miles long and 1 mile wide with a water depth of about 465 feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.