Lauburu: A Basque Thanksgiving

By the time Oñate was born in 1552, his family was one of the wealthiest and most powerful in Mexico. His upbringing was privileged. More than 30 years later, following old world tradition of hereditary marriage, Oñate took a wife, Isabel de Tolosa Cortéz Moctezuma. Her bloodline traced to Hernán Cortéz, the conqueror of Mexico, and to Isabel Moctezuma, the daughter of the Aztec emperor.

Oñate and Isabel may have been the first power couple of the New World. It seemed nearly inevitable, therefore, that the King of Spain would call on them to lead his great expedition north to extend Spain’s conquests.

Oñate assembled his caravan of 500 men, many of them fellow Basque, who brought their families.

He included 7,000 head of livestock, the first domesticated sheep, 83 wagons of water and food. He even brought the first chili peppers and pimentos into what is now the United States.

Oñate and his group set out in late January 1598 across an inhospitable terrain — no roads or paths, only the tracks of snakes, rabbits, and coyotes. No amount of water could wash the dust from their mouths and throats. Even the winter season offered no rest from searing sun and the hot winds from the west.