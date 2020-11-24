Lauburu: A Basque Thanksgiving

After the Mayflower reached Plymouth, the pilgrims suffered a treacherous winter. Many starved or froze or died of disease. Another winter like 1620 could have strangled America’s history in its cradle.
During the following year, the 53 surviving pilgrims befriended the natives who taught them to plant and cultivate crops, hunt, and build, all to survive the bitter cold and elements of this new world.
In the fall of 1621, the pilgrims, now with bountiful harvests and meat stores, invited their new friends to a feast, a feast of friendship and thankfulness, of grace and good tidings, that established a tradition from then until now.
That’s our story of Thanksgiving, and it’s a good and heartwarming story. It’s largely true, too, at least according to the journals of Edward Winslow and one other pilgrim.
But across the vast North American continent, long before the pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, another great feast occurred 23 years earlier.
In January 1598, a Basque man, Juan de Oñate y Salazar, was asked by the King of Spain to lead an 800 mile expedition north from Gerónimo, Mexico to found a territory called “New Mexico.”
Oñate seemed ideal for this kingly request. He derived from wealth and New World nobility. His father, Christóbal de Oñate y Narria, had come from the Basque province of Bizkaia in 1525 to settle Mexico as an accounting assistant to the Royal Treasurer of Spain. The father gained political influence, military prowess, and soon wealth and land.
By the time Oñate was born in 1552, his family was one of the wealthiest and most powerful in Mexico. His upbringing was privileged. More than 30 years later, following old world tradition of hereditary marriage, Oñate took a wife, Isabel de Tolosa Cortéz Moctezuma. Her bloodline traced to Hernán Cortéz, the conqueror of Mexico, and to Isabel Moctezuma, the daughter of the Aztec emperor.
Oñate and Isabel may have been the first power couple of the New World. It seemed nearly inevitable, therefore, that the King of Spain would call on them to lead his great expedition north to extend Spain’s conquests.
Oñate assembled his caravan of 500 men, many of them fellow Basque, who brought their families.
He included 7,000 head of livestock, the first domesticated sheep, 83 wagons of water and food. He even brought the first chili peppers and pimentos into what is now the United States.
Oñate and his group set out in late January 1598 across an inhospitable terrain — no roads or paths, only the tracks of snakes, rabbits, and coyotes. No amount of water could wash the dust from their mouths and throats. Even the winter season offered no rest from searing sun and the hot winds from the west.
A few turned back to Gerónimo, unwilling to trek on into the unknown, and some perished on route. Livestock died, leaving fewer cattle and sheep for slaughter. As the caravan crawled from rock to cactus, cactus to rock, Oñate rationed water and food, hoping to stretch his dwindling supplies.
For three months Oñate held his hungry, thirsty, desperate expedition together. More turned back. More perished. More livestock collapsed to feed circling buzzards. The food and water ran woefully low, and then suddenly, it ran out entirely.
For five days, these scraggly, skinny, sickly men and women, many of Basque descent, trudged on with no food or water, each step dividing the here from the hereafter. If they started as a King’s company, all that remained for them was the Kingdom of Heaven.
By mid-April, Oñate and what remained of his caravan looked on death as a sweet favor. Desperate and hopeless, he saw in the distance and heard in the air what he presumed to be a wicked trick playing on the feeble minds of hungry and thirsty souls.
It appeared to be a river, a great river, and it was not a mirage, but real, like manna from heaven. Oñate and company camped there on the banks of what would be called from that day to this the Rio Grande.
Around its shores, they drank their bellies full, hunted game, fished, harvested berries and wild herbs, and prepared a magnificent feast, one of thankfulness, grace, and good tidings.
This Thanksgiving meal took place on April 20, 1598.
Oñate named the place El Paso. After recovering his strength, and restocking supplies, he continued north to “New Mexico” where he founded Santa Fe and became the first governor of the new territory.
Nine other Basque men, some from the original caravan, would succeed Oñate as Governor of New Mexico Territory. Like the pilgrims in the east, these early Basque explorers would go on to build a vibrant community, and, for a time, enjoy an annual feast with friends and family to recall the day Oñate passed into this new and bountiful land.
