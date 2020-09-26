Lauburu: Silver Pans

Felicia Basanez came over for all my birthdays. She was a lovely Basque woman, elegant in dress, spritzed with sweet perfume, and perfectly coiffed in a salt and pepper wig. She arrived with a smile and carried with her a silver pan covered in tin foil.

Inside as I and my family watched, Felicia removed the tin foil and ran a butter knife in a circle around the edge. Then she jiggled the pan to loosen the contents, overlaid a glass dish, and flipped the pan and dish together. First came a gurgle, then a suction, and finally a plop! When she raised the silver pan, there it was — Flan!

It was perfect every time, a brilliant white custard topped in golden brown and drenched in syrup. If the gods had a dessert, this would be it, making Felicia their divine chef.

As we admired the flan’s beauty, telling Felicia that she had outdone herself yet again, she would regale us with a litany of reasons why this latest flan had been more difficult than the hundreds before it — the eggs were smaller, the stove gave trouble, the power had flickered, the sugar ran low, the milk was a day too old.

It was feigned humility, while all along her lipsticked smile exuded a great pride and confidence in the picturesque flan before us.