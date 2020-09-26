Lauburu: Silver Pans

Felicia Basanez came over for all my birthdays. She was a lovely Basque woman, elegant in dress, spritzed with sweet perfume, and perfectly coiffed in a salt and pepper wig. She arrived with a smile and carried with her a silver pan covered in tin foil.
Inside as I and my family watched, Felicia removed the tin foil and ran a butter knife in a circle around the edge. Then she jiggled the pan to loosen the contents, overlaid a glass dish, and flipped the pan and dish together. First came a gurgle, then a suction, and finally a plop! When she raised the silver pan, there it was — Flan!
It was perfect every time, a brilliant white custard topped in golden brown and drenched in syrup. If the gods had a dessert, this would be it, making Felicia their divine chef.
As we admired the flan’s beauty, telling Felicia that she had outdone herself yet again, she would regale us with a litany of reasons why this latest flan had been more difficult than the hundreds before it — the eggs were smaller, the stove gave trouble, the power had flickered, the sugar ran low, the milk was a day too old.
It was feigned humility, while all along her lipsticked smile exuded a great pride and confidence in the picturesque flan before us.
Many Basque like Felicia exhibit the same spirited pride in their cooking. For them, food is culture; culture is food — one, a natural extension of the other — as if life and social cohesion would cease without wine and bread.
The Basque are not shy about their gastronomical prowess. They thrive on culinary competition, holding recipes close to the vest. Every year a lavish ceremony highlights the 50 Best Restaurants in the World and the Basque show up, all prim and proper, with their very best silver pans just like Felicia.
During the event last year in Singapore, seven Basque restaurants made this esteemed list — Asador Etxebarri at #3, Mugaritz at #7, Azurmendi at #14, Elkano at #30, Nerua at #32, Arzak at #53 and Martin Berasategui at #87.
After the big reveal, various Basque chefs commented that they hadn’t expected to make the list, saying, for example, that a long winter had affected ingredients, or supply lines had been disrupted, or a different brand of egg or sugar or cream had been used. But all along, they retained an all too familiar smile of pride and confidence.
Last year was the best showing yet among the Basque, and represented the largest grouping of any region in the world. If food is indeed culture, then there’s little surprise about this phenomenal burst of culinary exceptionalism.
After Franco died in 1976, the Basque liberated themselves from their cultural shackles. For decades the Basque could not fly their flag, speak their language, publish newspapers, educate their kids, or even worship at Basque Mass. Much of who they were and who they are had been suppressed, oppressed, demoralized, and beaten down.
When at long last the lid of Franco’s coffin closed, Basque identity exerted itself — no, that’s too weak! Basque identity flung itself with locomotive strength and powerful vengeance into profound cultural relevancy; dare I say, never to be suppressed, oppressed, demoralized or beaten down again.
The flag flies. The language is reborn. The songs are louder, the festivals longer. And the food — the food! Taste, smell, presentation, uniqueness, balance — all are choreographed to make eyes dance and taste buds sing, and to force at the end of the meal, recognition that this indeed was Basque food worthy of remembrance.
Food transcends a mere meal; it’s in the bones, part of Basque identity. It’s there, surging, in the Basque Country, just as it lived so beautifully in Felicia during all of my birthdays.
She and that silver pan and the flan itself remain forever linked in my mind. Years after I had left home and returned to visit family, I made it a point to see Felicia at her nursing home. Into her 90s and without a stove, she could no longer make flans, but she looked as she always had, her hair done up, her lipstick on, her clothes clean and proper. She recognized me immediately, smiling big as I kissed her on the cheek.
We talked for nearly an hour. Her mind was sharp, her language precise. The only thing not there — her silver pan. I knew I’d not likely see it again.
“You know, Felicia,” I said, “I’m curious about all those hundreds of flans you made over the years. What’s the recipe?”
Her smile changed. Her lips pursed. She stared at me. I waited for a response.
“I don’t remember,” she said, and then she looked beyond me. Her eyes darted and she said nothing else.
I pressed again. “Maybe not an exact recipe, just the general ingredients,” I inquired.
But before I finished, she reiterated more forcefully, “I don’t remember! And, you know, I need my nap.”
She got up from her chair. I helped her on to the bed and covered her with a blanket. I kissed her on the forehead as she closed her eyes.
“God bless you, Felicia,” I said smiling, and left the room.
