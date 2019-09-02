ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A horse owner and a trainer from Texas filed a lawsuit claiming officials in New Mexico are failing to follow their own policies and regulations in overseeing the state’s multimillion-dollar racing industry.
Debra Gotovac and Brad Bolen filed the case in U.S. District Court, alleging their rights to due process were violated when the executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission allowed horses belonging to a trainer suspended on suspicion of illegal drugging to compete under other trainers.
The plaintiffs say they missed an opportunity to compete in the upcoming All American Futurity because the transferred horses were allowed to run in recent qualifying trials for the prestigious race.
The complaint filed Tuesday came as concerns swirl around the handling of drug testing, certification of track stewards and a shake-up that saw one commissioner ousted after she spoke out regarding changes in the way horses are tested for certain medications.
Gotovac and Bolen allege the commission “has engaged in a pattern and practice of violating procedural protections.”
Commission executive director Izzy Trejo declined to comment on the litigation.
Attorneys representing other horse owners and trainers say they also are considering legal action over the commission’s interpretation of the policies and laws that govern the industry.
Oversight of horse racing has been in the spotlight due to a string of horse deaths at Santa Anita Park in California. That sparked a flurry of abrupt changes in medication and safety rules throughout the industry.
Congress is considering legislation that would create a private, independent authority to develop and administer a nationwide anti-doping and medication control program for the sport.
In New Mexico, the commission is wading through numerous appeals after some owners and trainers complained they should have been given a grace period to adjust their medications once the state contracted with a new lab to handle urine and blood samples as part of New Mexico’s testing regime.
After the change last year, more positive results for corticosteroids began turning up. The medications are used to treat swelling and joint pain, which critics argue could lead to horses being run more than they should be.
