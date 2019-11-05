Lawsuit planned over forest project

But in its latest decision, the Forest Service “basically told the 9th Circuit they were wrong,” Garrity said. “The problem is they’re not the court. They can’t overrule the court.”

The Forest Service says the Lost Creek-Boulder Creek Landscape Restoration Project has a combination of commercial logging, prescribed burning and recreation improvements such additional trail maintenance and installing bathrooms. Also planned are habitat improvements for federally protected bull trout and northern Idaho ground squirrel.

The commercial logging can help pay for some of the other projects, Phelps said.

“It’s kind of a rush right now to take a look at what we need to do to get people back on the ground,” she said.

But Garrity said the plan comes at the expense of wildlife habitat and recreation to increase commercial logging “and turns the rest of the project into a tree farm, and national forests aren’t supposed to be tree farms.”

The project that initially started in 2015 has the backing of the Payette Forest Coalition, a diverse collaboration of individuals and groups, including environmentalists, which intervened in the court case on the side of the Forest Service.