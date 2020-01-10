Legislative attorneys warn payroll tax lawsuit could threaten whole structure of Legislature’s legal system

But Powers said the rationale used by Russell in the order — based on rules of professional conduct for attorneys meant to prevent conflicts of interest — meant that the disqualification of the legal division in the case could apply to “all legal work performed by a lawyer,” which could include drafting bills or offering legal opinions that could be seen as adversely affecting another legislator’s interests.

“It raises a serious question as to whether LCB legal will be able to provide bill drafting and legal opinions to a legislator, if that legal work would be directly adverse to the interests of any other legislator,” he said.

Powers said that the judge’s order would be “binding” unless the commission granted the legal division the ability to pursue an immediate appeal with the state Supreme Court. Lawmakers on the commission approved that motion on a party-line vote.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up