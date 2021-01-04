 Skip to main content
Letter: Court must review election results
date 2021-01-04

Letter: Court must review election results

Court must review election results

Editor:

There are times when ordinary people must part from the comforts of their lives and stand up against formidable forces and question its authority.

Strong evidence of corruption has been discovered in our State’s election.

It is now that we must take a stand against this tyranny and preserve our sovereignty.

We do this by demanding the Supreme Court of Nevada immediately call for a forensic audit of our election, by bombarding them with phone calls and emails.

It’s not to late. Speak up Nevada, do it now, for the sake of our state.

Contact information; nvscclerk@nvcourts.nv.gov, 775-684-1600.

Robert Moorhead

Boulder City

