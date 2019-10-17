Editor:
Here's a piece of a story by the Associated Press, printed in the Elko Daily:
"President Donald Trump says members of the Islamic State group who were being held in prisons by Kurdish fighters in Syria have been deliberately released in an effort to make him look bad."
Can there BE a more complete narcissist than one who claims that that, no matter who or what or where or why, it's always, ALWAYS ... about HIM?
Bob and Kate Alston
South Fork
