Letter: Pharmacists on the front lines

Editor:

As an essential worker, I have the honor to work beside and lead an amazing team. We have continued to serve our community, adapting our workflow and patient care, as the world continues to change around us.

Our teamwork is not unique as it can be mirrored in every doctor’s office and medical facility. What makes our work distinct is that we are on the front lines maintaining accessibility to life-saving medicine and at the same time continuing to alleviate concerns through education.

My experience sheds light on the fact that all else hasn’t been put on hold because of this pandemic. Health concerns and health issues do not stop just because we are staying home. Though it seems many peoples’ lives have slowed, those who were sick before this remain sick and still need medical care. And now, many of those patients face greater danger from this virus that is spreading throughout our nation.

While many have begun to draw a line in the sand, some buying into the fear with little understanding of the true crisis at hand, our domestic biopharmaceutical industry has sprung to action. With additional federal support, they would be in a better position to deliver a vaccine or an effective treatment for COVID-19.