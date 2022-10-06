Letter: School policy unfair to some students

Editor:

Let’s examine the counterproductive priorities of the Elko County School District. They preach compliance with ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act), and IDEA, but their decisions are contradictory. Students that work hard for years to overcome obstacles get punished.

In other Nevada school Districts, students are given regular class credit for core courses taken in resource class environments. Here, if the student attempts to avoid a diploma that strips them from obtaining financial aid, the District digs in. Special Services District response: Solve your own problem. “Create a portfolio of learning.”

Learning what? That hard work means nothing? This policy further damages and discriminates against the most vulnerable, and it’s wrong. The District should pay to relocate and accommodate these students. The legality of this is up for dispute, but these policies send the wrong message. You won’t go to college on the taxes paid by the sweat off the work of your family’s back. We’ll keep you down where you belong!

The emphasis on phones, anonymous systems like the well-intentioned “safe voice” (manipulated and misused by students and Administration), and fruitless interrogations over online posts that embarrass the District, are used to intimidate students. Teachers are afraid to speak out against the Administration for fear of retaliation. They’ll retaliate against the student too. What country is this?

The First Amendment still exists, though waning. I was shocked to see Adam Laxalt on national TV exposing Elko’s massive opioid problem. You won’t read that in the newspaper, but you will hear it from your kids because it happens at school.

Seems like the priorities are skewed. Monitor the kids, turn them against each other, strip the defenseless of avenues to the money they need to move up, but you won’t keep them down. What about reading, writing and math?

You underestimate the power of the Family, and the American people. Keep pushing, keep stripping, keep controlling and keep discriminating against those students that need a leg up the most. You won’t take their future. They are learning well from you. Your actions will bring about change, eventually. They can vote soon.

Lori Vavak

Elko