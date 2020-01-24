Letter: Seniors are targets for crime

Editor:

I'm complaining about the discriminatory treatment of seniors in Elko. Instead of being heralded for knowledge, education and wisdom, we are being threatened and damaged as weak and/or sick, and useless by younger people who someday will be in our shoes age-wise.

Get over it! We are not all weak, sick and senile. We support Gray Power and adored our own parents. Baby Boomers still are number one and in control, and will continue to thrive.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Get the gangs out of Elko with their retaliation towards seniors who turn them in for malicious vandalism and other crimes. No one will get away with deliberately puncturing gas tanks and tagging vehicles and buildings. They still don't understand that illegal status does not guarantee rights and social services, nor do their religious beliefs that are flawed under our Constitution.

Drugs and the trafficking and production of them is illegal. Get a job!

Heather Mulford

Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0