Riders on the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club 19th Annual Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run lined up at Lone Mountain Station.

Editor:

On Saturday, June 15, the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club held its 19th Annual Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run.

The 19th Annual Run started out at Gold Rush Harley Davidson where Gold Rush Harley Davidson was celebrating their fourth anniversary with the American Legion Riders serving up a hale and hearty breakfast with coffee being supplied by Collective Coffee Roasters.

The Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run went on to visit the Watering Hole Bar, Taylor Canyon Resort, Lone Mountain Station and Goldies Bar. The riders enjoyed a beautiful day with bright sun and warm temperatures making the day nearly perfect for riding in Northeast Nevada.

The Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run paid out on the first, second and third highest hands. Jeff Ryder won first place and $100 with a full house jacks over aces, Gennifer Perry took second and $50 with three aces, and Nate Burnam took third and $25 prize with three fives. Tawnya Cormier won the 50/50 raffle for $120.

The celebration continued at Goldies Bar where a barbecue lunch was served for the riders and patrons.

The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club would like to thank all of the participants and sponsors of the 19th Annual Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run including Gold Rush Harley Davidson, Legion Riders, Watering Hole Bar, Taylor Canyon Resort, Lone Mountain Station Bar and Goldies Bar.

Kevin Sur

Elko

