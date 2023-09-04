ELKO — Total Eyecare and the Elko County Library’s KaCee Carroll have announced the winners of their 2023 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest.

Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Thomas Gall host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.

Reading and works of art both require good vision and the optometrists at Total Eyecare stress the need for an eye exam every year for growing boys and girls to catch potential problems early.

First-place winners received a $25 gift certificate at Total Eyecare and a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses. Second-place winners received a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses.