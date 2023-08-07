ELKO – Is there time for drama this summer? If you ask the Elko High School Drama Club, they are staying busy with a dessert theater rehearsal and running a kids’ camp for younger grades.

Incoming freshmen through seniors participated in a two-week summer camp that involved a week of training and a week of teaching drama to second- through eighth-graders at the Performing Arts Building.

To prepare the EHS students, “amazing members of the theater community have come in and helped us. We’ve had so many people in here doing workshops,” said drama teacher Jeanine Hoskins.

“This week, our kids turn around and teach that to the younger kids,” Hoskins said.

This summer 46 children signed up for the camp.

The camp ends with a small production that combines the morning group of second- through fifth-grade students with the afternoon group of sixth- through eighth-graders.

Introducing theater to children is the main goal of the EHS Drama Department, explained Hoskins.

“The reason we do it is because theater advocacy is huge for us as our troupe has grown to about 80 students. It’s important to us to show our love of theater to the younger kids coming up.”

It’s the second year for the camp that also prepares fifth- and sixth-grade students for Adobe Middle School’s drama program.

Hoskins said the younger children hang on to every word from the “big kids. They come a long ways.”

For the drama camp counselors, it was inspiring to see children unlock a new interest and that the camp is something they wished was available when they were younger.

Estevan Zuniga, a sophomore, plays the knight in “Alice in Wonderland” and said his group of students are “great, they are super excited with their play. They seem really happy to be with each other and that puts a smile on my face that they are excited to entertain people just how we are.”

Senior Kassie Allen, who is playing Alice, agreed. “I think it’s exciting to see the passion in these kids’ eyes for drama. A lot of the kids we have this year are second-timers who came last year and it’s amazing to see the progress and how they have grown since last year. I know it will be the same for all the other kids.”

“I saw lots of kids that came last year are now counselors this year,” said senior Cliodhna Adams. “It’s really cool to see that we have some sort of impact on them to keep coming back and doing our drama club this year.”

“We’ve only been doing camp for one day, so we haven’t had that long to work on it, but my group of kids are just amazing,” said sophomore Rachel Wilkins. “All of them are so talented, and a couple of them are a little bit shy but I think by the end of camp they’re going to come out of their shells and we’re going to put on a great show.”

Some students said they wished there had been a kids’ theater camp when they were younger to give them a taste of the stage and acting.

“I feel like if there was a kids’ camp when I was little I would have come out of my shell a lot sooner than what I did. I didn’t become a loud and good actor until I joined drama,” Allen said. “Before, I didn’t have a lot of friends and I was very quiet.”

“I don’t know if I would have been into this when I was younger because this is something that has been a more recent passion of mine, but I think if I had gone to something like kids camp when I was younger that I would have really liked it and discovered my love of drama a lot sooner,” Wilkins added.

Dessert Theater fundraiser

Fans of dessert and Lewis Carroll can enjoy both with the debut of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” a play presented by the EHS Theater Department with three shows at Living Stones Church. A performance at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 will be followed by two shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by contacting Hoskins at jhoskins@ecsdnv.net, or at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum.

Hoskins said Arts and Gear Museum director Jan Petersen offered to sell tickets for people who prefer a place to purchase them, especially “with school not being in session, it’s hard” to get them out to the community.

The evening will include Alice-themed decorations, desserts and mock-tail beverages.

The adaptation of “Alice” is closer to Carroll’s original story with most of the characters, including the Mad Hatter and the March Hare, in a family-friendly story. Hoskins added it is “chaos, but a lot of fun.”

It’s an opportunity for club members to stretch their acting skills.

“The kids are having fun with it. It’s a pretty crazy show,” she said. “They’re having a blast with it. Being able to take those characters and go crazy with them has been fun.”

Cast members agreed.

“Every day I’m impressed by the actors and the actresses we have here,” said sophomore Lydia Slade, who is playing a Card Soldier. “We’ve been working hard and it’s going to be an amazing performance that you won’t want to miss.”

“It’s not the basic ‘Alice in Wonderland’ show,” said junior Travis Layfield, who is playing the White Rabbit. “There’s a lot more twists to it and we’ve all worked really hard to put on an amazing show, so I think you guys will love it.”

Another theater community member to come on board is EHS English teacher Isaac Plunkett, who has appeared in local productions, most recently the musical “Anything Goes.”

Plunkett and Hoskins were applauded by the students who credited them for their efforts in directing last year’s and this summer’s productions.

“I’d like to shout out our amazing directors Mrs. Hoskins and Mr. Plunkett,” Allen said. “They worked very hard to be able to help us put on shows and we would not be able to do this without them.”

New school year, new plans

The Dessert Theater kicks off another busy year for the EHS Drama Department as they are planning pieces to compete in the International Thespian Society and take a trip to New York City.

“We’re going to see three Broadway shows – “& Juliet,” “Wicked,” and “Six” – and do a bunch of workshops for both drama and tech,” Hoskins said.

The students will also get the opportunity to meet with the cast of one of the shows after the performance and take a tour of Radio City Music Hall, plus sightseeing. “It will be five days of run, run, run.”

It will also be the first year EHS will compete in the Thespys that includes a regional competition. Winners from that advance to state finals in Las Vegas and could be selected to participate in the international conference in Indiana.

Closer to home, the Drama Department plans to perform a student showcase, along with “Poe: Dreams of Madness” based on several of Edgar Allen Poe’s short stories, and the musical “Shrek.”

Hoskins credited the students’ “energy about them that keeps me going. It’s them, they’re so motivated.”

Since the program was revitalized three years ago, the Drama Club has grown to include more members and the department is adding three theater tech classes, covering set design, costumes, hair and makeup, and lights and sound. “There’s something for everybody.”

For Hoskins, seeing the seniors graduate at the end of the year will be emotional as they were the “OGs who started this program” as sophomores.

But the enthusiasm is continuing with incoming freshmen who are ready and willing to jump into all aspects of the Drama Department, she said. It extends to rehearsals for “Alice” that started July 6 plus training, building sets and helping the Overland Stage Theater Company’s summer production of “Matilda the Musical Jr.”

“Not one kid has been like, ‘I can’t come,’” she said. “These guys have the dedication and hard work. They show me how dedicated they are.”

It’s also pulled the group together as a small family. “These kids are tight. It doesn’t matter what kind of theater you do, you’re together and spend so much time together you become a family.”

Her students hold the same opinion of their school’s theater troupe.

“I come back to drama club every single year because I love everybody in here, I love how everyone is a family and I love acting,” Allen said.

“I keep coming back to drama because it’s my dream to become an actor,” said. “Everybody is so nice to each other. We get along really well, and we work together really well to put on shows together.”

It’s senior Ashlee ’s third year in drama. “I love this place so much. I love the people, I love acting, tech, everything that has to do with drama.”

“It’s my second year in drama,” added. “I love this class so much. I came back because of the people and I love to do anything with the arts.”

Senior Rhiannon Worline, who will be playing the Cook and the Rose, said it was her second year back thanks to an “amazing” first year.

“The first year was so amazing everybody was so nice and putting on shows was so much fun that I just wanted to do it again,” she said.