ELKO — Rebecca Barnum as Bumblebee won the $1,500 prize for Best of Show at the Elko Pop Con.

In the sewing and textile category, Amber Manzo Huff as Wonder women won a $300 Visa gift card. Logan Pierce also won a $300 Visa gift card for his armor and foam creation. In the youth category, Brady Boatman as a Ghostbuster won a Nintendo Switch and $50 gift card to GameStop.

Tom Lester of the Elko Convention Center said the event was well attended, drawing more than 3,600 people on Aug. 18-19 and collecting food for charity partner The Moses Project of Northeastern Nevada.

Next year’s Pop Con will be held Aug. 9.10.