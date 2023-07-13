Brenda Ricks sent us this photo of a beautiful rainbow trout she caught on her first adventure to Sheep Creek Reservoir in June 2023. Use this link to send us your fishing, hunting and wildlife photos if you would like to see them published in the Elko Daily Free Press.
