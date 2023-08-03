After visiting South Fork Reservoir the other day, I had a discussion with NDOW biologists at their office about the algae we see every summer in our local reservoirs. While they may appear to be a nuisance, algae are a necessary and beneficial part of a healthy aquatic ecosystem. They form the food and energy basis for nearly all other aquatic organisms in the water column.

Algae are primary producers, known as autotrophs, using photosynthesis to convert water and carbon dioxide to sugar (food) in the presence of sunlight. A byproduct of photosynthesis is oxygen that contributes to the survival of fish and other aquatic organisms that live in lakes. Algae also form the base of the food chain that all lake organisms depend upon, either directly or indirectly.

Besides sunlight and temperature, the biggest contributors to algae growth are the phosphorus and nitrogen entering the system through waste from range activities, fertilizers, detergents and leach products from septic systems. The best way to limit algae growth is to limit the amount of these nutrients that enter the lake.

The algae load in area reservoirs is a seasonal mild to moderate load and is not unusual for this time of year. If above average temperatures and very sunny days continue into September, there is the possibility of excessive loading in these waters.

If that happens there is the possibility of harmful effects as the excessive algae load dies off. Decaying algae consumes oxygen and if a heavy algae load decays all at once, the oxygen levels in the water may plummet. This can cause a fish die-off as there isn’t enough oxygen to support them, though the last fish die-off due to decomposing algae in Elko County was in 2007. Decaying algae can also have a putrid smell if washed ashore.

There are harmful algal blooms that are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that can cause harm to people, animals or the local ecology. Harmful algal or cyanobacteria can look like foam, scum, paint or mats on the surface of the water and can be different colors. Think blue-green algae which are not algae at all, but types of microscopic cyanobacteria that have formed dense colonies that show up as a “bloom.” This is currently not the algae that are being seen at Wildhorse or South Fork Reservoirs.

The bottom line is that as long as algae do not reach nuisance levels, they play an important and essential role in a healthy aquatic ecosystem.

Wildhorse

Very little change here in fishing conditions. Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 70s and that combined with aggressive algae growth continues to make for difficult fishing conditions. Trout fishing is slow as they have moved into deeper cooler water that holds more oxygen. Shore fishing for trout has been slow as it is difficult for shore anglers to get down to where the trout are. Look for steeper shorelines where the water gets deeper closer to shore. The canyon at the north end of the lake has produced trout for both shore and boat anglers. Bass fishing has also slowed a bit as they too have moved deeper in the column to find their optimum temperature of about 65 degrees. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure in about 10 to 15 feet of water using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. For fly rodders after trout active presentations fished on a full sinking line to get flies deeper are your best bet. Wooly buggers and leech patterns are go to flies for this. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are also producing fish but need to be fished deeper and do best when there is a bit of chop on the water. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished six to 12 feet down in the water column. Worms or PowerBait fished around 10 to 15 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer and the limit on trout is five fish with no minimum size.

South Fork Reservoir

Trout fishing is slow to fair with fish averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters though boaters are having better success. Shore anglers do the best right after sunup with fishing slowing down by 9:00 A.M. Surface water temperatures have pushed into the mid 70’s and trout are moving down in the water column holding about 12 feet down. Water clarity is deteriorating as algae is growing. Aquatic vegetation is also coming on strong, especially at the south end of the lake. Bass fishing is fair to good with warmer water temperatures though they do appear to be moving a bit deeper. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. Surface poppers and spinner baits are also working on still mornings and evenings. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Fish these flies about 10 to 12 feet below an indicator. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. A few wipers are showing up in the creel. Limits are: one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and five trout with no minimum size.

Jiggs Reservoir

Jiggs Reservoir is full and has been stocked with eight-to-10 inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has slowed for trout as the water warms. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. Fishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

Wilson Reservoir

The water clarity is fair with algae growth staining the water. Fishing is fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass are also hitting poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish for trout at this time. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom producing fish. The road is in good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots.

Willow Creek Reservoir

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

Ruby Lake NWR

Very little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the high 60’s and low to mid 70’s depending on how close to a spring you are and bass fishing is improving here. Fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike is fair to good. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been fair to good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Water clarity and levels continue to be good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies are hatching so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries should all be in your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch and wading is not allowed here. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Anglers report that bass fishing is good for numbers but poor for size as one keeper is caught for every 15 to 20 fish landed. Minimum legal size to keep a bass is 10 inches with a limit of 10 bass per angler. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle in a weedless set up are what most anglers use. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. A contrasting tail color seems to help the odds of catching fish.

Jakes Creek/ Boies Reservoir

Jakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level but the weeds are thick along shorelines making shore fishing difficult. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing continues to be good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. The best time for trout is early in the morning. Late-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good throughout the summer, but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Some channel catfish, up to 20 inches, have also been reported. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

Cold Creek Reservoir

Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught this summer until their population is well established in the lake.

Cave Lake

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

Comins Lake

The water continues to be a tea-stained color caused by the release of tannins from the rehydration of the vegetation surrounding the lake. Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid 70’s with water temperatures in the deeper water column sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Fishing is still slower than normal. However, bass fishing is picking up with catch rates being decent. Anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. With the best time to target trout being early in the morning. Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

Illipah

Both the water level and clarity are good here. Surface water temperatures range in the low to mid 70 degrees. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days shore anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

Angel Lake

Fishing has been good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

Alpine Lakes

With the heat of summer upon us, the high mountain lakes are now accessible and this is a great way to beat the heat. Anglers report that fishing is very good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains. At higher elevations in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt’s anglers may still find snow to cross. The road in Lamoille Canyon is open to the trailhead though there are spots where it is one lane traffic. Reports indicate that most, if not all of the high mountain lakes, are ice free and fishing has been very good. Fly fishermen are having success using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. Spin fishermen should be using small spinners and rooster tails.

Bait anglers will do well using a small piece of worm, PowerBait or live grasshoppers caught on the way up.

Streams

Flows in area streams continue to drop and most are now close to their normal range and very fishable. Flows in some of the streams coming out of the Ruby’s, such as Lamoille Creek are still above normal and may be difficult to fish, but most streams in the eastern region of Nevada are in great shape for fishing. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. While the road to Jarbidge through the Diamond A or from Charleston is rough it is passable though not recommended for cars. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners. Fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been good for trout using the same presentations. As of August 2, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at approximately 85 cfs below Wildhorse dam and near Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 11.7 cfs, the Bruneau River down to 8.63 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 8.71 cfs, Lamoille Creek twice its normal flow at 63.2 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 25.8 cfs, Cleve Creek at 9.6 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 9.85 cfs and Kingston Creek at 15.1 cfs.