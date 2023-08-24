The rain last Sunday was a welcome event for streams and reservoirs in Nevada. Besides bringing moisture to the area, it helped to cool surface water temperatures just a bit on the reservoirs and with daytime highs starting to cool as summer fades, hopefully the high algae growth we have seen this summer may start to dissipate soon.

Unlike most late summers in northeastern Nevada, stream flows are at or slightly above average for this time of year, thanks to last winter’s snowpack and the recent rains. Combine this with forecast highs in the 80s and sunny skies, we should have great fishing conditions in our streams and excellent dry fly conditions.

In the streams look for rocks or other obstacles that they can use to get out of the current. They use less energy this way, and as insects float around the rock past them, they dart out and snatch the food. There is a “pillow” of water in front of submerged rocks that often holds the larger trout who stake out this prime location getting first crack at insects coming down the stream.

Also look for overlying brush, bank cutouts and foam lines. Foam lines indicate transitions between still and moving water and insects are often trapped in the small eddies in these areas. Foam lines also provide cover from avian predators so trout may hold there even if not feeding.

This time of year even streams can start to get warm in the afternoons so look for places where small tributaries or springs bring in fresh cooler water that trout like. These places often provide extra food as well.

Finally, tailwaters provide great fishing during the heat of the summer. We are talking about the outflows of dams at area reservoirs. Primarily South Fork and Wildhorse. One added benefit this summer is that with the high flows, many reservoir sized fish were “stocked” in these great tailwaters. Fishing below both Wildhorse and South Fork has been good this summer.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here in fishing conditions. Surface water temperatures dropped a degree or two due to the rain, but are still are in the mid 70s. That combined with algae growth continues to make for difficult fishing conditions, especially from shore. Trout fishing is slow as they have moved into deeper cooler water that holds more oxygen. Shore fishing for trout has been slow as it is difficult for shore anglers to get down to where the trout are. Look for steeper shorelines where the water gets deeper closer to shore and be fish at first light for best chance of catching trout from shore. The canyon at the north end of the lake by the dam is the best area to fish from shore though access is more difficult. Bass fishing has also slowed a bit as they too have moved deeper in the column to find their optimum temperature of about 65 degrees. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure in about 10 to 15 feet of water using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. For fly rodders after trout, active presentations fished on a full sinking line or chironomids or balanced leeches fished about 15 feet below an indicator to get flies deeper are probably going to work the best. Wooly buggers and leech patterns are go-to flies for fishing on a sinking line and balanced leeches and chironomids are your best bet for indicator fishing. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing fair to good trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished eight to 15 feet down in the water column. Downriggers can be a big help. Worms or PowerBait fished around 10 to 15 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may keep one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and the limit on trout is five fish with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing is slow for shore anglers and fair for boaters, with the fish being caught averaging 15 to 20 inches for both. Shore anglers do the best right after sunup with fishing dropping off by 9:00 A.M. Surface water temperatures dropped a degree or two due to the rain and cooler temperatures, but are sill in the mid 70s. Trout are down in the water column holding about 15 feet down just above the thermocline. Water clarity is poor due to algae growth with large clumps of suspended algae that can gum up fishing line. Aquatic vegetation is also a problem, especially at the south end of the lake and in the coves. Bass fishing is fair to good with warmer water temperatures though they have moved deeper in the water column looking for more favorable water temperatures. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Fish the chironomids, nymphs and balanced leeches about 10 to 15 feet below an indicator. Wooly buggers and leech patterns should be fished using a fast-sinking line and allowing plenty of time for them to sink before starting to strip. Fishing from a boat or float tube will improve fly rodders chances. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. A few wipers are showing up in the creel. Limits are: one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS RESERVOIR

Jiggs Reservoir has water and has been stocked with eight-to 10-inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Water levels are still good here. Fishing has slowed for trout with the warm water temperatures. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. UsingFishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout though expect slow fishing even there. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water clarity is fair with algae growth staining the water but not as bad as at Wildhorse or South Fork. Fishing is slow to fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass may hit poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish for trout. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom using a slip sinker producing fish. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four- to six-inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Very little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have are in the high 60s and low to mid 70s depending on how close to a spring you are and bass fishing is good. Fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike is also good. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been fair to good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Water clarity and levels continue to be good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies are hatching so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries should all be in your arsenal. Hopper-dropper presentations have been productive in the collection ditch. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch and wading is not allowed here. Anglers report that bass fishing is good in the south marsh for numbers but fair for size as one keeper is caught for about every 10 to 15 fish hooked. Minimum legal size to keep a bass is 10 inches with a limit of 10 bass per angler. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle in a weedless set up are what most anglers use. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. A contrasting tail color seems to help the odds of catching fish.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level but there is weed growth along shorelines hampering shore fishing. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing is fair to good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. The best time for trout is early in the morning. Late-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Some channel catfish, up to 20 inches, have also been reported. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8- to 10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught this summer until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 70s with water temperatures in the deeper water column sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Fishing is still slower than normal. Bass fishing is fair to good. Anglers can still expect to catch 14- to 18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. With the best time to target trout being early in the morning. Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10- to 13-inch range. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70’s. Water levels are still good here though seasonal irrigation is starting to draw the water down a bit. Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days shore anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or late evening hours. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKE

Fishing has been fair to good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

ALPINE LAKES

Anglers report that fishing is good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains. Fly fishermen are having success using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. Hopper-dropper presentations are also productive using the usual assortment of small nymphs including PT’s, hares ears, olive or peacock soft hackles and chironomids. Spin fishermen should be using small spinners and rooster tails. Bait anglers will do well using a small piece of worm, PowerBait or live grasshoppers caught on the way up. Look for submerged structure (boulders) and the parts of the lakes where either snowmelt or small creeks enter the lake as areas that hold fish.

STREAMS

Last weekend’s rains have many of the streams in eastern Nevada up a bit and stream fishing is good right now. Flows in the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir increased a bit and fishing should be good for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners in the deeper pools and runs the first half mile below the dam. Dry flies are also very productive on all of the streams in the area. Flows in the East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir have dropped significantly though fishing has been good for trout using dry flies and the usual assortment of nymphs. Fish will be holding in pools due to the low flows. As of August 23, the East Fork of the Owyhee was just a trickle below the dam and flowing at approximately 25 cfs at Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 7.64 cfs, the Bruneau River at 15.0 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 6.84 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 19.9 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt approximately 25 cfs, Cleve Creek at 10.4 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 7.69 cfs and Kingston Creek at 13.7 cfs.