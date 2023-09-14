This weekend temperatures are forecast for daytime highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 40s. Great weather for fishing. But the warmer daytime highs also mean that the algae growth at Wildhorse and South Fork is still strong.

On Tuesday, the filamentous algae in Wildhorse was still very thick while the algae at South Fork was not as bad. The west side of South Fork along Jet Ski Beach is your best bet for fishing as the predominant winds are out of the west pushing much of the algae toward the east side.

However, other impoundments in the area, such as Wilson, Illipah, Jakes Creek, Cold Creek and Angel Lake don’t have a problem with algae and are better bets for fishing.

A cold front is moving into the area starting Tuesday, dropping daytime highs into the 70s on Tuesday and even into the high 60s on Wednesday and Thursday before rebounding back into the 70s for the weekend. The cooler daytime highs combined with overnight lows in the low 40s and possibly even into the high 30s should help with the algae growth.

Anglers have been asking when the algae in South Fork and Wildhorse is expected to clear and no one can truly predict that. The only thing for sure is that it will be gone once the ice forms later this year. LOL. But it should start to abate when overnight lows start to dip into the 30s regularly.

The best advice is to hit some of the lesser visited lakes or even fish some of the small creeks and streams in the area.

WILDHORSE

On Tuesday, September 12, the surface water temperature at the dock was 68 degrees. The filamentous algae is still quite thick and shore fishing is very slow. The canyon at the north end of the lake by the dam is the best area to fish from shore though access is more difficult and there is still algae, though not as thick. Boaters are doing better and while fishing for numbers is slow the size of the fish being caught are in the 20-inch range. The trick is to get below the thicker layer of algae down to where the fish are hanging out. This appears to be around 15 feet, though is variable depending upon where you are on the lake. Bass fishing has also been hampered by the algae but is better than the trout fishing. Those targeting bass should target structure in about 10 to 15 feet of water using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. For trout wooly buggers and leech patterns are go-to flies for fishing on a sinking line and balanced leeches and chironomids are your best bet for indicator fishing. Plan on getting them down around 10 to 15 feet deep. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing fair fishing spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished 10 to 15 feet down in the water column. Worms or PowerBait fished around 10 to 15 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may keep one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and the limit on trout is five fish with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing is slow to fair for shore anglers and fair for boaters, with the fish being caught averaging 15 to 20 inches for both. Shore anglers do the best on the west side of the lake where the algae isn’t as thick due to predominantly western winds pushing the algae away from shore. Surface water temperatures have dropped a bit, ranging from the high 60’s. Trout are still down in the water column holding 10 to 15 feet down both due to the temperatures and the algae. Aquatic vegetation is also a problem, especially at the south end of the lake and in the coves. Best fishing for trout has been in the middle of the lake along the old river bottom, just off the shelf on the west side just north of Jet Ski Beach and coves closer to the dam. Bass fishing is fair to good. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Fish the chironomids, nymphs and balanced leeches about 10 to 15 feet below an indicator. Wooly buggers and leech patterns should be fished using a fast-sinking line and allowing plenty of time for them to sink before starting to strip. Fishing from a boat or float tube will improve fly rodders chances. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. A few wipers are showing up in the creel. Limits are: one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS RESERVOIR

Very little change here. Jiggs Reservoir is still mostly full and trout fishing, while slow to fair, should improve with the cooler temperatures. Expect fishing from a float tube or small boat to be more productive as anglers will be able to reach the cooler deeper water in the middle where the trout are hanging out. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. Fishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout though expect slow fishing even there. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water level is still good for this time of year, but dropping with seasonal irrigation. The water clarity is improving and there aren’t the clumps and mats here like there are at South Fork and Wildhorse. Fishing is fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Surface water temperatures are the high 60’s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass may hit poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish for trout. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom using a slip sinker producing fish. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir has good water levels for this time of year. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six-inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Surface water temperatures in the south marsh are in the mid 60’s, Anglers report that bass fishing is slowing with the cooler weather but is still fair to good in the south marsh for numbers but fair for size as one keeper is caught for about every 10 to 15 fish hooked. Expect bass fishing to continue to taper off with the cooler temperatures and shorter daylight hours. Minimum legal size to keep a bass is 10 inches with a limit of 10 bass per angler. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle in a weedless set up are what most anglers use. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. A contrasting tail color seems to help the odds of catching fish. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good for trout averaging 13 to 18 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Water clarity and levels continue to be good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Hopper-dropper presentations continue to be productive in the collection ditch. Other dries to use include damsel fly dries, elk hair caddis, Adams and stimulators. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch and wading is not allowed here.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level for this time of year but is dropping with normal seasonal irrigation. There is weed growth along shorelines hampering shore fishing but it is not as bad as most years and there isn’t the algae problem that Wildhorse and South Fork has. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing is fair to good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. The best time for trout is early in the morning. Late-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught this summer and fall until their population is well established in the lake.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures here are in the mid to high 60’s and the water clarity in Comins Lake has improved in recent weeks with less “tea stained” color to the water. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours will be best for trout. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir good for this time of year. Water clarity continues to be excellent. Surface water temperatures range in the mid to upper 60s. Large weed mats on the south end of the reservoir can be targeted by anglers looking to pick up trout lurking along the edges. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. As we head into fall, the cooler temperatures should improve fishing here. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKE

Little or no change here though expect fishing to improve as we head into fall. Fishing has been fair to good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. An occasional 12 to 13 inch trout are being caught. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

ALPINE LAKES

Anglers report that fishing is still good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains though anglers should check weather reports before heading into the back country. Afternoon thunderstorms have shut down some of the fishing and can be dangerous due to lightning. Fly fishermen are having success using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. Hopper-dropper presentations are also productive using the usual assortment of small nymphs including PT’s, hares ears, olive or peacock soft hackles and chironomids. Spin fishermen should be using small spinners and rooster tails. Bait anglers will do well using a small piece of worm, PowerBait or live grasshoppers caught on the way up. Look for submerged structure (boulders) and the parts of the lakes where either snowmelt or small creeks enter the lake as areas that hold fish.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams have dropped from last week as the remnants of the Labor Day Weekend rain diminish. However, spotty thunderstorms have helped some waters and bypassed others. Flows in the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir are a little above normal for this time of year and fishing should be good for reservoir sized fish swinging buggers, leeches and spinners in the deeper pools and runs the below the dam. Dry flies are still productive on all the streams in the area. Flows in the East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir are still low right below the dam, but pick up below the confluence with Beaver and Badger Creeks and the fishing has been fair to good for trout using dry flies. As of September 13, the East Fork of the Owyhee was just a trickle below the dam at 3.19 cfs and flowing 20.2 cfs at Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 7.92 cfs, the Bruneau River at 13.6 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 60 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 14.4 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 13.6 cfs, Cleve Creek at 9.6 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 5.89 cfs and Kingston Creek at 13.7 cfs.