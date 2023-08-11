ELKO – Can a little girl with a big imagination save the day? That’s what audiences will find out in Overland Stage Theatre’s production of “Matilda the Musical Jr.”

It’s a junior production with a cast made up entirely of child actors ages 6 to 14, and older teens working in costumes, set design, blocking or other roles.

“They really do all parts of the show,” said director D’ette Mawson. “It is entirely done by kids with adult directors and supervision.”

Rehearsals began after school ended in June, she said. “We’ve been working really hard.”

“Matilda the Musical Jr.” is based on the Broadway musical and film of the Roald Dahl book “Matilda” published in 1988. It was first made into a film in 1996, starring Mara Wilson.

“Matilda” tells the story of 6-year-old Matilda Wormwood who uses her imagination and special powers to deal with her neglectful parents and cruel school headmistress.

Cast and crew are from Spring Creek and Elko high schools, Adobe and Spring Creek middle schools, Flagview Intermediate, and Northside and Southside elementary schools.

“All of those kids have come together to put this show on,” Mawson said. “They’ve made friends with each other and it’s been an amazing thing to see how they’ve come together as a group.”

The cast also raised money for production costs with a bake sale, selling homemade flan at Smiths and Khoury’s grocery stores.

Shows start at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 18. The final performance is at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.

All shows take place at the Elko High School Performing Arts Building.

Tickets are $10 per person or $35 for a family of four and sold at the door for all three performances.

"You should come and check out our show. It will be awesome."