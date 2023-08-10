While the weather is cooling a bit from the previous few weeks dropping down into the mid to high 80s with overnight lows in the 50s, we are still in the summer doldrums for area reservoirs. The fishing report will have few changes this week because of this.

Surface water temperatures at South Fork this week ranged from a low of 73 degrees in the morning to 77 later in the afternoon, well above the temperature that trout prefer. At Wildhorse it was 70 early in the morning, climbing to about 74 later in the day.

With afternoon surface water temperatures like these at area reservoirs releasing trout becomes problematic. When fighting the fish in a reservoir they end up in the warmer, less oxygenated surface waters. The stress from the exertion of fighting the line, combined with the stress due to lack of oxygen and the heat, doesn’t allow them to recover and many of those fish die even if released.

Please limit your catch and release fishing to the cooler parts of the day (early morning) and land the fish quickly if you are going to release it.

If you catch a fish during the heat of the day, either use heavy enough tackle to get it into the boat quickly, so it can be released quickly, or keep the fish. This means using heavier tippet for fly fishermen and heavier mono for spin anglers. The chances that a fish will survive during this period is very low.

The best time to fish if you are a catch and release angler is early in the morning. If after trying to revive a fish before releasing and it doesn’t aggressively swim from your hand, you should probably keep it as its chances of surviving are small.

WILDHORSEVery little change here in fishing conditions. Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid 70s and that combined with aggressive algae growth continues to make for difficult fishing conditions. Contrary to what people are saying on Facebook, the lake is not turning. There is just lots of algae and aquatic vegetation growth that gets stirred up by boat propellers. Trout fishing is slow as they have moved into deeper cooler water that holds more oxygen. Shore fishing for trout has been slow as it is difficult for shore anglers to get down to where the trout are. Look for steeper shorelines where the water gets deeper closer to shore. The canyon at the north end of the lake has produced trout for both shore and boat anglers. Bass fishing has also slowed a bit as they too have moved deeper in the column to find their optimum temperature of about 65 degrees. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure in about 10 to 15 feet of water using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. For fly rodders after trout active presentations fished on a full sinking line or chironomids fished about 15 feet below an indicator to get flies deeper are probably going to work the best. Wooly buggers and leech patterns are go to flies for fishing on a sinking line and balanced leeches and chironomids you’re your best bet for indicator fishing. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished six to 12 feet down in the water column. Worms or PowerBait fished around 10 to 15 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. No recent reports of wipers being caught. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer and the limit on trout is five fish with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIRTrout fishing is slow with the few fish being caught averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters though boaters are having better success. Shore anglers do the best right after sunup with fishing dropping off by 9 a.m. Surface water temperatures have pushed into the mid-70s and trout are moving down in the water column holding about 12 to 15 feet down. Water clarity is deteriorating as algae is growing with large clumps of suspended algae that can gum up fishing line. Aquatic vegetation is also a problem, especially at the south end of the lake and in the coves. Bass fishing is fair to good with warmer water temperatures though they have moved deeper in the water column looking for more favorable water temperatures. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. Surface poppers and spinner baits are may work on still mornings and evenings. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Fish these chironomids, nymphs and balanced leeches about 10 to 12 feet below an indicator. Wooly buggers and leech patterns should be fished using a fast sinking line and allowing plenty of time for them to sink before starting to strip. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. A few wipers are showing up in the creel. Limits are: one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS RESERVOIRJiggs Reservoir is full and has been stocked with eight-to-10 inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has slowed for trout as the water warms. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. Fishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water clarity is fair with algae growth staining the water. Fishing is slow to fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Surface water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass are also hitting poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish for trout. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom using a slip sinker producing fish.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIRWillow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six-inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWRVery little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the high 60s and low to mid-70s depending on how close to a spring you are and bass fishing is improving here. Fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike is fair to good. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been fair to good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Water clarity and levels continue to be good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies are hatching so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries should all be in your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch and wading is not allowed here. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Anglers report that bass fishing is good for numbers but poor for size as one keeper is caught for every 15 to 20 fish landed. Minimum legal size to keep a bass is 10 inches with a limit of 10 bass per angler. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle in a weedless set up are what most anglers use. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. A contrasting tail color seems to help the odds of catching fish.

JAKES CREEK/

BOIES RESERVOIRJakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level but the weeds are thick along shorelines making shore fishing difficult. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing is fair to good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. The best time for trout is early in the morning. Late-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Some channel catfish, up to 20 inches, have also been reported. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIRAnglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8- to 10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught this summer until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKECave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKEThe water continues to be a tea-stained color caused by the release of tannins from the rehydration of the vegetation surrounding the lake. Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid-70s with water temperatures in the deeper water column sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Fishing is still slower than normal. Bass fishing is fair to good. Anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. With the best time to target trout being early in the morning. Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAHSurface water temperatures range in the low to mid 70 degrees. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days shore anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or late evening hours. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKEFishing has been good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

ALPINE LAKESWith the heat of summer upon us, the high mountain lakes are now accessible and this is a great way to beat the heat. Anglers report that fishing is very good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains. At higher elevations in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt’s anglers may still find an occasional snowbank to cross. Fly fishermen are having success using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. Spin fishermen should be using small spinners and rooster tails. Bait anglers will do well using a small piece of worm, PowerBait or live grasshoppers caught on the way up.

STREAMSFlows in area streams continue to drop and most are at normal range and very fishable. Flows in some of the streams coming out of the Ruby’s, such as Lamoille Creek are still above normal but are fishable. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. While the road to Jarbidge through the Diamond A or from Charleston is rough it is passable though not recommended for cars. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners though with flows dropping anglers may want to start targeting pools and deeper runs. With irrigation in full swing flows in the East Fork of the Owyhee have increased and fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been good for trout using dry flies and the usual assortment of nymphs. As of August 9, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at approximately 90 cfs below Wildhorse dam and 111 cfs at Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 9.07 cfs, the Bruneau River down to 15.8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 21.2 cfs, Lamoille Creek down but still twice its normal flow at 44.7 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 17 cfs, Cleve Creek at 8.8 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 8.72 cfs and Kingston Creek at 14.6 cfs.