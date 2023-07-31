We move forward in our study of the lanthanide elements or rare-earths as they are sometime called with our discussion of the metal neodymium. This, you may know, is a material that is essential to electric car manufacturers because when blended with iron, it is used to make the strongest magnets in the world.

Neodymium is a hard, slightly malleable, silvery metal that quickly tarnishes in air and moisture becoming a pink oxide compound in the process. Most of the world’s commercial neodymium is mined in China and they hold the key to any U.S. plan to move our nation to a fossil fuel free nation.

In 1751, the Swedish mineralogist Axel Fredrik Cronstedt not only discovered the metal nickel but in one of his trips to the copper mine at Bastnas, Sweden, he discovered a heavy mineral that was later named cerite. From it came the element cerium as mentioned several weeks ago in this column. But in 1839 cerium oxide was shown to be a mixture of oxides by the Swedish chemist Carl Gustaf Mosander when he separated out two other oxides, which he named lanthana and didymia.

While lanthanum was found to be a pure element, didymium was not and turned out to be only a stew of other elements from praseodymium to europium. It was not until 1885 that Carl Auer von Welsbach, taking a break from inventing gas mantle bag, separated didymium into praseodymium and neodymium, confirming the separation by spectroscopic analysis, finding two elements at the same time. He chose the name neodymium because it is derived from the Greek words “neos” for new, and “didymos” meaning twin.

Currently, most neodymium in the world is extracted from the mineral bastnäsite. The process, like most lanthanides, starts with the ore being crushed and ground, then treated with hot concentrated sulfuric acid in order to evolve the unwanted carbon dioxide, hydrogen fluoride, and silicon tetrafluoride that is included in the mineral. After this the product is then dried and leached with water, leaving the many lanthanide ions, including neodymium, in solution. This is then purified by solvent extraction. Some neodymium is also obtained from another mineral, monazite, that is a rich cornucopia of other rare-earth elements as well. Using monazite, the metal is obtained through electrolysis of its halide salts.

World reserves of neodymium are estimated at eight million tons. According to the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, the abundance of neodymium in the Earth’s crust is 0.00415%, certainly above lead that comes in at only 0.0014%. The main mining areas for both minerals are in China, United States, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

The world’s production of neodymium in 2004 was about 7,000 tons with the bulk of current production from China. Because China has restricted the exportation of rare earth metals, crazy swings in spot prices have occurred in the past and many companies have tried to create permanent magnets for electric motors with fewer rare-earth metals in the mix but unfortunately, so far they have been unable to eliminate the need for neodymium. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Greenland holds the largest reserves of undeveloped rare-earth deposits and in particular, neodymium.

Neodymium has a melting point of 1,024 degrees Celsius, about that of copper. And as mentioned earlier, the metal quickly oxidizes at room temperature, much like its periodic table neighbor praseodymium and is best kept under mineral oil. A small cube of neodymium corrodes completely away in about a year all by itself to a pink powder.

Neodymium compounds were first commercially used to color glass in the late 1920s and it still remains a popular additive. The beautiful reddish-violet of neodymium glass comes from the Nd3+ ion (from oxides) with the yellow and greens absorbed by the structure. This, however changes with the type of lighting (much like the gem alexandrite) due to sharp wavelength absorption bands.

Because of the complex spectrum emitted by neodymium ions, it is sometimes used in powerful lasers that emit infrared light. Many steel cutting or welding lasers use crystals of yttrium aluminum garnet doped with neodymium (Nd:YAG lasers). The HELEN laser at the UK Atomic Weapons Establishment uses a neodymium-glass rod to produce its 1-terawatt pulses.

As mentioned earlier, the element can also be used to make high-strength neodymium permanent magnets. You normally see these magnets in products like microphones, expensive loudspeakers, headphones, high-performance hobby electric cars, and computer hard drives, where low magnet mass and strong magnetic fields are valued. Larger neodymium magnets are found in hybrid cars and generators. Many wind turbines springing up around the country use powerful magnets made from iron and neodymium.

From Wikipedia we find this information: “Commercially available magnets made from neodymium are exceptionally strong and can attract each other from large distances. If not handled carefully, they come together very quickly and forcefully with the potential to cause injuries by pinching or shattering. For example, there is at least one documented case of a person losing a fingertip when two neodymium magnets he was using snapped together from a foot away.”

Yipes!