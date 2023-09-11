The element lithium is quickly becoming the electrode of choice for nearly all rechargeable batteries we use every day. From cell phones to hedge clippers, the lithium battery is here to stay.

You may remember when nickel-cadmium batteries were all the rage. They were quietly replaced because of several shortcomings in their design such as low battery voltage (1.25V) and memory problems where they would quickly degrade over time as the number of charges increased.

In addition, you may also remember that cadmium is a dangerously toxic element and probably not a good thing to have in a hand-held device. Lithium in comparison is more friendly and safer, offering a cell voltage of 3.6 volts with few recharging problems over many years of life. So much so that electric vehicle companies such as Tesla have invested billions into battery development for their products. About the only problem with lithium is that once it catches fire, no amount of water can put it out.

Although lithium is key to America’s clean energy future, producing the silvery-white metal comes with significant environmental costs. Among them is the vast amount of land and time needed to extract lithium from the Earth. As an example, Thacker Pass in northern Nevada is the site of a now under-construction 1,000-acre lithium mine. Thacker Pass, known as Peehee Mu’huh to the Paiute Shoshone people, is 200 miles north of Reno and less than 40 miles north of the tribal land of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone tribe. The mine is a project of Lithium Nevada LLC — a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. It may be disturbing to some but the largest shareholder of that company is the world’s largest lithium mining company, Chinese Ganfeng Lithium.

At full capacity the mine is expected to produce 66,000 tons of lithium annually, equivalent to 25% of the current demand for lithium around the world. You will see this demand triple over the next five years as more and more EVs are produced and power companies use such batteries for storage of intermittently generated electricity from sources such as solar or wind power. As a gauge of how important this Thacker project is, the car giant General Motors announced in January it would invest $650M in the mine project, assuring GM exclusive access to the first phase of production.

Usually, lithium is mined by either hard rock mining as in the case of spodumene, a lithium aluminum silicate mineral (LiAlSi2O6) or as in Thacker Pass, from a brine source. Here the mine will use huge shovels to remove the clay making a slurry and removing the sand and gangue rock that will be immediately returned to the pit. The lithium-bearing clay will then be mixed with sulfuric acid, forming the soluble lithium sulfate that is easily evaporated out. To produce that much lithium from the mine requires 5,800 tons of sulfuric acid a day, and 75 tractor-trailer loads of molten sulfur delivered daily from Winnemucca.

Recently, researchers at Princeton have developed an extraction technique that slashes the amount of land and time needed for lithium production. The researchers say their system can improve production at existing lithium facilities and unlock sources previously seen as too small or diluted to be worthwhile.

The salient feature of their technique, described in last week’s Nature Water journal, is a set of porous fibers twisted into strings, which the researchers engineered to have a hydrophilic inner core with a hydrophobic outer surface. When the ends are dipped in a lithium salt-water solution, the water travels up the strings through capillary action (much like trees use to draw water from roots to leaves) where the water quickly evaporates from each string’s surface, leaving behind salt ions such as sodium and lithium. As water continues to evaporate, the salts become increasingly concentrated and eventually form sodium chloride and lithium chloride crystals on the strings, allowing for easy harvesting.

But, in addition to concentrating the salts, the technique causes lithium and sodium to crystallize at distinct locations along the string due to their different physical properties. Sodium, with low solubility, crystallizes on the lower part of the string, while the highly soluble lithium salts crystallize near the top. The natural separation allowed the team to collect lithium and sodium individually, a feat that typically requires the use of additional chemicals.

According to their website, the professor undertaking this project, Dr. Z. Jason Ren, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton said: “We do not need to apply additional chemicals, as is the case with many other extraction technologies, and the process saves a lot of water compared to traditional evaporation approaches.” “We aimed to leverage the fundamental processes of evaporation and capillary action to concentrate, separate and harvest lithium.”

Because the limited supply of lithium is one obstacle to the transition from fossil fuels to a low-carbon society, Ren added, “Our approach is cheap, easy to operate, and requires very little energy. It’s an environmentally friendly solution to a critical energy challenge.”