As the authorities in our country try to move us away from fossil fuels the stubborn elephant in the room that keeps rearing its head is: “How do we store the heat we collect during the day for use at night?” Several techniques have been suggested such as battery charging, compressed air, huge hot water tanks and phase changing salts. Let’s take a look at an old technique using a moderately inexpensive compound, and then discuss the new findings by scientists in Japan on this topic.

A study was run by the Department of Energy during the height of the “energy crisis” in the 1970s that extolled the virtues of storing energy from a solar collection system so you can heat your house during the night in the winter. In a 1975 report by Dipak R. Biswas summing up this process we learn that if you put a large tank of water in your basement and heat it above 32 degrees Celsius – presumably from some solar collectors you have installed in your backyard—you can store energy in the water tank.

But wait! If you dump in pounds of sodium sulfate decahydrate (Na2SO4 10H2O), a common and relatively inexpensive salt easily purchased, you can actually increase the amount of energy stored without raising the temperature. The sodium sulfate uses the energy you add to dissociate the crystallites. The more you add, the more energy is soaked up in the dissolving process. You will find that a large amount of the crystals will dissolve into solution – almost 50% by weight.

Now, as the temperature in your house drops at night and people are starting to freeze upstairs, you start extracting heat from the big tank and it maintains its temperature at about 32 Celsius (115 F) and keeps supplying heat as the crystals start to grow in the tank coming out of solution. If you use one pound of the sulfate you can get back 114,000 Joules of energy. Since a typical house uses 115 MJ a day, you would need a couple thousand pounds of the sodium sulfate salt (mirabilite) to heat your home using this concept.

The DOE says that 94 cubic feet will do the trick, roughly a 5 foot cube. At about $1 a pound, it will cost you a total of $8,500 to set up. There is only one catch with this method. Over time the sulfate salt gets “tired” and refuses to store as much energy as it did just starting out fresh from the carton. This may be a result of other hydrates forming besides the decahydrate that have lower energy storage capabilities.

In a recent paper published by a team of researchers at Tohoku University in collaboration with Rigaku Corporation, a company that designs and manufactures X-ray-based measurement and thermal analysis tools, a new material that can reversibly and rapidly store and release relatively large amounts of low-grade heat without decomposing has been formulated. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications and discuss a layered manganese oxide mineral containing potassium ions and water of hydration as in the sodium sulfate material. They say their fabricated material is quite similar in its composition to the mineral birnessite which is commonly found on the Earth’s surface and having a chemical formula of Na0.7Ca0.3Mn7O14 2.8H2O. In Nevada we sometimes see this mineral coating rocks as a desert varnish where the black surface coating indicates an unusually high concentration of manganese put there possibly by microbal activity.

The team fabricated their compound in the form of an insoluble black powder and then examined its crystal structure using an X-ray diffractometer and a transmission electron microscope. They then examined how the compound’s structure changed when heated or cooled, and how much and how quickly heat energy was stored and released.

Heating the material up to 200︎°C dehydrated it by giving its stored water molecules the energy they need to be released into the surrounding atmosphere. When the dehydrated material was then cooled below 120︎°C in a dry container and then exposed to humid air, it absorbed water molecules and released its stored heat.

“This ‘intercalation’ mechanism, where water molecules are reversibly inserted into a layered material, is very advantageous for heat storage,” says Tohoku University materials scientist Tetsu Ichitsubo. “It is very fast, reversible and the material’s structure is well maintained … Our material has a long lifetime, can reversibly store and release large amounts of heat per unit volume, and rapidly charges and discharges.”

Their paper mentions an energy storage factor of 1,000 MJ per cubic meter, about three times that of the sodium sulfate material.

Lithium Mine Update: In my column on using rope to separate lithium salts I had mentioned that the largest shareholder in the Thacker Pass project is Ganfeng Lithium, the huge Chinese mining company. Last week I was contacted by Tim Crowley, Vice President of Lithium Americas, who corrected my mistake, telling me that General Motors is now the largest shareholder after investing $320 million in the project and pledging another $320 million.