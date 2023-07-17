Conventional metal robots are very successful at performing repeatable tasks with high precision. You have seen these hydraulic-operated mechanisms on car conveyor lines spotwelding frames together in a fraction of the time a regiment of humans could do the same job. Or, consider the numerically controlled milling machines that most fabrication shops depend on to compete in today’s market against overseas sources.

All are really robots but when you take such machines outside of a controlled environment, such as an indoor temperature-controlled factory or positioned on a directed assembly line, the result can be quite different due to complexities arising from the uncertainty of operation in new environments. An automatic lathe bolted to the concrete inside a building turning out alternator spindles is common because it is simple. A Rosey the Robot (remember the Jetsons?) navigating an entire house has been in the works for over 60 years and nothing yet is even remotely close, except of course my wife Mira’s Roomba. Even that jams up under chairs and table legs.

Enter the idea of soft robots, a subfield of robotics that concerns the design, control, and fabrication of robots composed of pliable materials, instead of rigid I-beam structures moved by hydraulics. Generally built out of delicate, flexible, and lifelike materials, soft robots have greater ability over their clunky, metal-bodied predecessors to do chores such as maneuver around home obstacles or perhaps even explore other planets, or more probably gently collect organisms from the ocean depths.

The idea that hospitals will buy and install soft robots to lend doctors a helping hand during subtle surgeries seems certainly plausible. I wonder how they will bill that add-on. Certainly, the flexibility of a soft robot when working in close contact with humans would be desirable for safety reasons.

One problem area for any soft robot is fabricating an internal power source without resorting to heavy magnetic motors or solenoids. Over the last decade various designs of a fluidic actuator have been invented. Almost looking like a muscle in structure, such devices consist of networks of expandable fluidic chambers within a highly deformable silicon type elastomer that can be driven into bending, tensile or compressive motions to be used for both manipulation and locomotion. But such actuators work off compressed air (or pressurized liquids) with the conventional setup of a single centralized air source with multiple distributed pneumatic actuators.

Unfortunately, this concept seems to be limited for several reasons. For one, the amount of force realizable is dependent upon the pressure and area of application. Because flexible tubing has an unusually low maximum pressure limit this places a ceiling on force magnitude. Besides, the piston size must be reasonable within the device. Secondly, in such a design, the scaling of pressure losses becomes a distinct problem as the air supply channels become thinner and longer to more distant actuators, say those in legs or fingers.

Several labs of late have been working on soft muscle assemblies called dielectric elastomer actuators (DEAs) because they possess many advantages such as significant shape-changing characteristics, large actuation strains and high energy densities in a readily scalable form. In addition, DEAs have been demonstrated to operate for over 400 million cycles – approaching that of the human muscle which will beat, during an average lifetime, more than 2.5 billion times.

The fundamental structure of a DEA consists of an elastic membrane sandwiched between two movable electrodes. When subjected to a high voltage electric field, a mechanical strain is generated. Depending on the material used this can be due in part to the effect of electrostriction, a property of all dielectric materials where a change in size arises by displacement of ions upon being exposed to the external electric field. It has been found that such movement depends upon the square of the field magnitude.

According to their website, from the lab of Robert Wood, Harvard School of Engineering, comes a compact, soft peristaltic pump with adjustable pressure flow versatile enough to pump a variety of fluids with varying viscosity, including gin, juice, and coconut milk, and powerful enough to power a soft robotic finger.

“Peristaltic pumps can deliver liquids with a wide range of viscosities, particle-liquid suspensions, or fluids such as blood, which are challenging for other types of pumps,” said Siyi Xu, postdoctoral fellow in Wood’s lab and first author of a paper published in June 2023 Science Robotics. Building off previous research, Xu and the team designed electrically powered dielectric elastomer actuators (DEAs) to act as the pump’s motor and rollers. These soft actuators have an ultra-high power density, are lightweight, and can run for hundreds of thousands of cycles.

“We also demonstrated that we could actively tune the output from continuous flow to droplets by varying the input voltages and the outlet resistance, in our case the diameter of the blunt needle,” said Xu. “This capability may allow the pump to be useful not only for robotics but also for microfluidic applications.”