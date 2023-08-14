We continue our review of rare-earth elements, the ones found underneath the main part of the periodic table. They are arranged by chemists that way as an extra horizontal row because they really represent a row that sticks out perpendicular to the chart on the wall. You may remember that all the elements we researched so far up to last week’s neodymium all were discovered from one mine in Sweden! Talk about a rare mineral deposit!

This week’s element promethium was not found in Sweden because there is less than 600 grams in the entire Earth’s crust at any time. It is a rare-earth metal of the lanthanide series of the periodic table not found in nature on Earth. In fact, it was only discovered in 1945 (but not announced until 1947) by American chemists Jacob A. Marinsky, Lawrence E. Glendenin, and Charles D. Coryell. They had isolated the radioactive isotopes promethium-147 (2.62-year half-life) and promethium-149 (53-hour half-life) from uranium fission products formed inside a reactor at the Clinton Laboratories (now Oak Ridge National Laboratory) in Tennessee.

But, like all the rare-earth elements we have studied, confusion is the catch-phrase and there was plenty in the quest for this element. In 1902 Czech chemist Bohuslav Brauner suggested that there should be an element fitting the locations between neodymium (60) and samarium (62). In 1914 Henry Moseley, working in England, measured the atomic numbers of all the elements then known, found that atomic number 61 was missing.

A dozen years later, two groups, one Italian and one American, claimed to have isolated a sample of element 61. The first claim of a discovery was published by Luigi Rolla and Lorenzo Fernandes of Florence, Italy. Using nitric acid on some Brazilian monazite they yielded a solution containing mostly samarium. But, perhaps prematurely, they announced that the x-ray spectra proved element 61 had been found. In honor of their city, they named element 61 “florentium.”

Later in that year scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, Smith Hopkins and Len Yntema published another discovery of element 61. They named it “illinium” after the university. Unfortunately, both these reported discoveries were shown to be erroneous because the spectrum line that “corresponded” to element 61 was due to impurities of barium, chromium, and platinum.

Still later, experiments conducted by H. B. Law at Ohio State University hopefully put for the name “cyclonium” but this too was rejected. The elusive metal was first produced by chemically collecting radioactive isotopes in 1963. The name promethium derived from Prometheus, the Titan in Greek mythology who stole fire from Mount Olympus and brought it down to humans.

All the isotopes of promethium are unstable with the longest-lived being promethium-145 with a 17.7-year half-life and the least stable is promethium-128 with a half-life of only one second. Because the Earth’s crust contains radioactive ores some promethium is always being made in nature from the self-fission of uranium ores.

The known uses of promethium are due to its radioactivity. Its soft beta-particle radiation can be converted to electricity in miniature batteries formed by sandwiching promethium between wafers of a semiconductor such as silicon. These batteries can operate in extreme temperatures for up to five years, making them suitable for exploring hot planets such as Venus. In some luminous clocks and watches a small quantity of promethium-147 is used on dials and numbers to make them visible in the dark. Glowing EXIT signs also may contain the element.

Promethium is also used to measure the thickness of materials by evaluating the amount of radiation from a promethium source that passes through the sample. It also has possible future uses in portable X-ray sources, and as auxiliary heat or power sources for space probes and satellites.

You may wonder if promethium is so rare, how can anyone use it? That’s easy to explain. The isotope Pm-147 is produced in moderate quantities at the Oak Ridge Nuclear Facility by bombarding uranium-235 with thermal neutrons. About 650 grams a year was made there as early as the 1960s.