The story of Count Dracula, the most famous vampire of all who feeds on the blood of the living in order to keep himself going, is the main character in Irish writer Bram Stoker’s 1897 epistolary novel. When first published, the story of Dracula was considered quite frightening for readers of that time and, perhaps, this is what the public wanted because the work was well received.

Many readers were charmed by Stoker’s unique treatment of the vampire myth, where Count Dracula’s characteristics, powers, abilities, and weaknesses are described by multiple narrators from different perspectives. At this point in time, 126 years later, Dracula is still so popular and has been portrayed by more actors in more visual media adaptations of the novel than any other horror character.

The 1972 book “In Search of Dracula” by Radu Florescu and Raymond McNally claimed that the Count in Stoker’s novel was based on a Romanian prince Vlad III, Voivode of Wallachia who lived during the 1400s in Transylvania, the Carpathian mountain region of that country. The legendary figure got the nickname Vlad the Impaler because he killed as many as 80,000 people, primarily Muslims, as they made their way into Romania, impaling them on wooden stakes.

Although there is nothing in history to suggest that Vlad III was a vampire, he was certainly feared by the locals for his ruthlessness. He was also referred to as Vlad Draculea, translating to “the son of the dragon,” and this may have inspired the frightening character of the Dracula story.

A paper published August 8, 2023, in the American Chemical Society’s Analytical Chemistry entitled “Count Dracula Resurrected: Proteomic Analysis of Vlad III the Impaler’s Documents by EVA Technology and Mass Spectrometry” details the analysis of the prince even though he has been dead for 500 years. In this study, researchers, including Vincenzo Cunsolo from the University of Catania in Italy, analyzed for the first time, molecules found on letters penned by Vlad himself with the goal of learning more about the prince’s health as well as the environment he lived in. The researchers claim that the proteins present on the documents could provide a fascinating glimpse into the historical context of his violent life.

To gather such information from an ordinary letter written in the 15th century is no simple task. The scientific team used sophisticated and sensitive technologies such as high-resolution mass spectrometry (MS) coupled with the non-invasive and non-damaging technique, known under the acronym EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate). In their paper they report the MS characterization of the peptides obtained by the EVA technology applied to three letters written in 1457 and 1475 by Vlad III. The characterization of the ancient proteins extracted from these documents allowed them to also explore the environmental conditions in those years as well.

Although modern high-performance mass spectrometers require very small amounts of sample, most of the actual procedures of such analyses remain invasive, often requiring the destruction of part of the ancient items under study; a practice that is usually frowned upon by most museums owning the material. You may recall in 1978, with an effort to settle the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin, the purported burial cloth of Jesus, the Vatican allowed a small snip of cloth to be removed weighing 28 milligrams, for radiocarbon dating. It took 30 years to get that permission.

The EVA procedure to extract the molecules off the surface of the paper consists of a plastic film of ethylene-vinyl acetate studded with strong cation and anion “grabbers” which, when applied to any type of surface, can lift off the ancient proteins and small molecules that have laid untouched for five centuries. The photos of their work incorporated in their report show several “band-aid” looking attachments involved in the EVA method. When you remove them the item (letter) is still intact and not damaged in any way.

The team analyzed three letters of the 15th century that were written to the burghers of Sibiu (Romania) by a man describing himself as “prince of the Transalpine regions” who signed the letters as Vlad Dracula. The “harvested” molecules were then eluted and characterized via MS. In their publication, the scientists describe in minute detail the methods used to characterize the molecules found, relying a great deal on computer analysis comparing the molecules to thousands of known types. Most of the same proteins were identified in all three documents, with only a few differences found among the document of 1457 and the two letters of 1475. Perhaps the prison term he served when held in captivity in Visegrád from 1463 to 1475 affected his molecule output.

In the end they were able to characterize about 100 ancient peptides of certainly human origin and around 2000 coming from the environment (bacteria, viruses, insects, fungi, and viridiplantae). They found that Vlad III suffered, at least in the last years of his life, from a pathological condition called hemolacria, that is, he could shed eye tears admixed with blood. Additionally, he also probably suffered from inflammatory processes of the respiratory tract and/or of the skin.