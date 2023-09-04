Sugars are carbohydrates that along with proteins and fats are one of three main nutrients found in foods and drinks. Glucose, or blood sugar, is the main source of energy for your body’s cells, tissues, and organs but there are other types of sugar in this family of compounds.

Sugar obtained from milk is called lactose; when it comes from fruit it is called fructose. The common sugar we use to sweeten our morning cereal or coffee is called sucrose and that is the one we will study today. It is obtained principally from sugar cane or sugar beet and is used to enhance flavor, aroma, texture and browning of the foods we consume.

In the United States we get about half of our sugar from sugar cane, a tropical grass, that grows only in hot, humid places such as Louisiana, Hawaii or Texas. The plant has a smooth green jointed stem about an inch thick and grows to heights of 20 feet, looking something like a tall corn stalk without the cobs.

When the cane is ripe it is cut off close to the ground where it will grow again into next year’s crop, and the leaves are stripped off and sold as fodder for livestock. The stalks containing the sucrose are processed in a mill where heavy rollers force a sugary grey-green juice out into a collection vat. When the vat is filled, powdered lime (CaO) is added to precipitate unwanted compounds that are present in the solution such as lead, copper and arsenic.

At this point some mills find it necessary to bubble in sulfur dioxide as a bleaching agent to inhibit the formation of color-inducing (browning) molecules and to stabilize the sugar juice during evaporation. To remove solid materials that have found their way into the mixture the liquid is sent through a fine screen on its way to the evaporator. There, most of the remaining water is simply boiled away in a hot chamber that is often powered by a flame system using the spent and crushed stalks dried by the sun.

The thick syrup is now sprinkled with pre-made sugar crystals to initiate the process and within a short time crystals form resembling rock candy. The slurry is now moved to a centrifugal spinner that forces out the remaining water, leaving dry crystalline sugar. The powder now finds its way to sorting screens that separate the crystals according to size and are then packaged for sale.

If the refining mill wants to make molasses or brown sugar, that is a little bit more complicated and a second boiling process is used on the syrup. If it’s boiled a third time a dark, viscous blackstrap molasses is made. Although some is diverted to store shelves for culinary purposes (Brer Rabbit brand) You can bet that most is lucratively fermented to make rum in a nearby distillery.

Although sugar cane only grows in warm countries the other source of sucrose, the sugar beet, can be grown in colder climates with Russia being the largest producer in the world. The plant is noted for its long growing season with farms producing them in the United States being found as far north as Minnesota, Montana, and even North Dakota.

When fully grown, a sugar beet is about a foot long and looks like a large turnip. The beet typically weighs four to five pounds and is about 18% sugar.

Obtaining sugar from the beet is relatively new to agriculture and the first scientist to investigate this plant was the German Andreas Marggrafl, who thought it might be a great substitute for cane sugar in 1747. Not much happened with this research for 50 years until one of his students, Franz Achard, after promoting tobacco to Germany, devised an economical industrial method to extract sugar from the beet in its pure form. This was an important program in Germany at that time because the Napoleonic Wars prevented cane sugar from reaching Germany and thus the growing and refining beet sugar became highly important for the Prussian government.

As the years went, on growing and extracting sugar from beets became profitable in Europe with the process eventually making its way to America. By the latter part of the 19th century Achard’s grandson, Anton William Waldemar Achard, successfully promoted the benefits of sugar beet production to farmers in his adopted state of Michigan.

The process of removing sugar from a root is a little different than from a cane.

First the beet is pulled from the ground when ripe and the leaves are cut off – again becoming valuable food for cattle. The tuber is now cut into small, thin slices and placed in holding tanks where hot water is flushed through and dissolves out the sugar.

The juice, like that of the sugar cane, is also full of impurities although they are not quite the same in composition. The liquid is filtered, purified, and evaporated much like the cane process yielding the pure white crystals of sugar you find at the grocery store. The only difference between the two is that with beets there is only one evaporation step – not multiple like the cane process — and molasses made from a beet tends to be extremely bitter. Brown sugar can only be a product of sugar cane.

As for rum, the U.S. definition always mentions the fermented juice of sugar cane, never sugar beet.