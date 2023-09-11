ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice.

They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Sherry Smith. Sherry has been the director of Elko FISH for seven and a half years. She has been instrumental in building up their current programs and expanding on the soup kitchen, partnering with Door Dash/Catholic Charities for home meal deliveries. In October, they will be rolling out a new Mobile Market for deliveries to some of the senior complexes in the Elko area. With the new Mobile Market, the seniors can choose their food.

Sherry has chosen the Friends for Life nonprofit to receive the $100 donation.

Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was Matt Miller. Matthew lives in Spring Creek with his wife Liz, and 3-year-old son Jericho. Through his work with Kinross Bald Mountain, Matt has been able to create programs to help our local youth and community. Most recently he led an initiative to get the community involved in cleaning up and improving safety at the Spring Creek Elementary School playground. Matt enjoys spending time with his family and friends as well as coaching and playing jockey at the Kinross Nevada Igloo.

Matt has chosen the Animal Shelter for his $100 donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.