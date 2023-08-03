LAS VEGAS – “Heart/Land,” an exhibit featuring the work of award-winning Tuscarora artist Sidne Teske, will be on display from Aug. 3 to Sept. 25 at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery in Las Vegas.

Heart/Land features Teske’s studio figural works and plein air pastel landscape paintings.

“Living in Tuscarora, Nevada — a small town deep in the heart of Nevada’s Sagebrush Ocean — Sidne Teske’s artistic work is steeped in the incredible light and nuanced history of this region,” said Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities. “The pairing of Nevada open-sky landscapes with figural work points to the effect that human beings have had on the natural world, even in spaces that still feel wild. This is an important exhibition that we hope will inspire meaningful conversations about the value and meaning of our open spaces.”

The landscape paintings are depictions of the remote, Great Basin high desert environment surrounding Teske’s home in Elko County. Tuscarora was founded in 1867 as a gold and silver mining town.

The companion figurative works explore connections to this land and include gold leaf as a reference to Nevada’s gold mining industry, its history, and mining’s environmental impact.

“The artworks remind us that there is beauty in the mundane, especially when seen at a particular moment in time. The figures in the studio pieces, however, suspended in timelessness, seem to search inner landscapes for answers to unknown questions. Heart and land, being human. Heart/Land,” said Teske.

She will be at a reception from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the gallery located at 1017 South First St., and will talk at 6 p.m. Space is limited; register at nevadahumanities.org.

Teske will also teach a plein air pastel painting and drawing workshop on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Desert National Wildlife Refuge Corn Creek Visitor’s Center in Las Vegas. Workshop registration is $100 per person. Participation is limited and advance registration is required.

Viewing hours at the Program Gallery are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Visitors may also make a viewing appointment by contacting Bobbie Ann Howell at bahowell@nevadahumanities.org or 702-800-4670. Visit nevadahumaniaties.org to learn more.