Senior Olympics registration underway

ELKO — The 21st annual Elko Senior Olympic Games are scheduled for July 27-30.

Elko Senior Games are for anyone between the ages of 50 to 100 or older. Competitors may participate in any of 18 events, including horseshoes, swimming, darts, tennis, pickleball, Jeopardy and “brain games.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze medals will be presented in incremented age groups.

Registration may be completed online or by picking up a registration form at The Terrace, GBC Athletic Center, Full Range Physical Therapy; or at the walk-in registration day at the Terrace on July 19.

Cost to participate is $20 plus $2 for each event prior to July 14. After July 19 the cost is $25 for registration and $2 for each event.

The Elko Senior Games encourage continued participation in a healthy and fitness-oriented lifestyle. Volunteers are needed to help on Game Day.

Own a business? Your sponsorship would be appreciated. You can sponsor an athlete on low income or donate to the overall event $100-$1000. Donations of swag and coupons to give to entrants are also needed (quantity 100).

For more information call Jenny at 775-401-3252 or visit www.elkoseniorolympics.com.

Dancing at Folklife Center

ELKO – Join the Western Folklife Center dance lesson at 6 p.m. July 27, followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome.

No experience necessary. $5 lesson. Free open dance.

The Great Humboldt Duck Race

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum’s Great Humboldt Duck Race will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Angel Hill with assistance from the City of Elko Fire Department.

The first duck to cross the finish line wins $1,500. The last duck wins $250 sponsored by Everything Elko Magazine.

The Museum thanks Machi’s, Four Seasons Towing, Elko Lions Club, and Komatsu for being its 2023 sponsors.

“As the Museum’s largest annual fundraiser, we are grateful to our community for their generous support,” said Executive Director Lauren Roovaart.

Learn how to extend growing season

ELKO — The Elko Garden Club invites everyone to join in for a brief discussion of preparing for the upcoming Elko County Fair Flower Show and a program on “Extending the Vegetable Season” (growing in Early Spring, plus Fall/Early Winter).

The program will be Friday, August 4 at noon, at the Terrace at Ruby View (Elko Senior Citizen Center), 1795 Ruby View Drive. Lunch will be available at the Senior Center for a minimal price.

Harvest Festival slated in Lamoille

ELKO — The Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church is hosting its 28th annual (except for the Fall of 2020) Harvest Festival at the Ranchers’ Center (Old Lamoille Schoolhouse) on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors will be selling their homemade items. The church congregation will also be selling homemade items.

Any proceeds from the church items go back into the community through community nonprofits.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO — The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.