ELKO – The community is invited to celebrate the Basque culture at the 13th annual Sheepherders Ball on March 11.

A fundraiser for the Elko Arinak Dancers and the National Basque Festival in July, the Ball gives a “taste of the Festival with Basque music, food and some dancing,” said Club member Kassidy Arbillaga.

Attendees will enjoy a full Basque dinner that includes more than 10 Basque dishes “and usually a ton of desserts,” she said.

“There’s no way to go hungry while you’re there,” Arbillaga added.

Tickets are sold at the door for a $20 cash-only cover fee that includes a plate and entertainment. A fully stocked bar – also cash only – will be available.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Live music by Amerikanuk starts at 7 p.m. The evening also includes a Silent Auction.

The Basque Clubhouse is located at 1601 Flagview Drive.

For more information about the event, find the Elko Euzkaldunak Club on Facebook or visit their website at elkobasqueclub.com.