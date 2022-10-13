2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates

Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:

Daniela Ramirez

Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.

Daniela serves on the Elko High School Student Council while taking several honors classes, and also participates in extracurricular activities such as soccer, something she has been involved in for the past 3 years. She plans on attending Great Basin College to obtain her general education credits and then finishing off her studies elsewhere to become a dental hygienist.

The best advice Daniela can impart to the EHS student body “is to always see the bigger picture.” She continues on to say that “we aren’t limited to our friend groups, experiences, and opportunities in high school.” She addresses the importance of meeting new people and trying new things while being “open-minded and [to] make the most of these years because they truly do pass by quickly.”

Tyra Christean

Tyra Mia Christean, 17, is the daughter of Gaylen Christean and Cherryl Cook. Her escort for the dance is Alex Apodaca. For the assembly, her escort is her mother, Cherryl Cook. Escorting her to the football game is her father, Gaylen Christean.

Tyra is in the honor society and competes athletically in both girls soccer as well as in track and field. She plans on attending college out-of-state to major in radiology and also to run track.

Tyra advises each one of her classmates to “keep your priorities straight, get involved, step out of your comfort zone, [and] enjoy every moment.” According to Tyra, it is important to “get your schoolwork done and stay out of things that may jeopardize you and your education.” She also is adamant that her peers should “set goals and strive towards them.”

Mckenzie Shouse

Mckenzie Della Shouse, 17, is the daughter of Terrin Shouse and Sonya Anchondo. Her escort for the dance is Conner Teeter. Her escort for the assembly is her mother, Sonya Anchondo. Her escort for the football game is her father, Terrin Shouse and her brother Caydin Shouse.

Mckenzie serves as the student body secretary while being a member of the National Honor Society. She is also a varsity softball player. Her plans after graduation are to attend Great Basin College in the radiology program to become an ultrasound technician.

The advice that Mckenzie has to offer is to, “live in the moment and don’t graduate with regrets.” She says that it is important to “participate in spirit days … and don’t forget [to] always cheer loud in the student section.”

Megan Dwyer

Megan Jane Dwyer, 17, is the daughter of Don and Jami Dwer. Her escort for the homecoming dance is Justice Sirotek. Her escort for the assembly is her mother, Jami Dwyer. For the football game, her escort is her father, Don Dwyer.

Megan is the team captain and varsity member of speech and debate. She serves as the president of National Honor Society and Key Club. Megan is also a two-sport varsity athlete in golf and track. She plans on majoring in microbiology as pre-med for neurosurgery at Stanford University.

Megan’s advice to students is that high school is “a time to discover yourself and to be present.” She also says that you should “do your best to try everything that interests you” since “this experience will be over before you know it.”

Peyton Jacaway

Peyton Nicole Jacaway, 17, is the daughter of John and Tammy Jacaway. Her escort to the dance is Justus Nielsen. For the assembly, her escort is her mother, Tammy Jacaway.

Peyton’s school activities include student council, girls soccer, and girls basketball. Her plans for the future include playing soccer at the collegiate level and to study sports management somewhere out of state.

A piece of advice that she has for Elko High School students is to not worry about what other people may say or think about you. “Someone is always going to be mad over your actions, so just do what makes you happy.” She continues on to say that school involvement is part of the high school experience and to “remember you have to be here for 4 years.”