ELKO – The 24th annual Winemaker’s Dinner fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club is set for May 5.

For the past 24 years the Winemaker’s Dinner & Auction has been the base for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko. All proceeds benefit the youth of Elko County to ensure that every child receives Boys & Girls Club services regardless of ability to pay.

Maverick Hotel & Casino and Breakthru Beverage have been the co-sponsors of this Winemaker’s Dinner since its inception. The event will take place on Friday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m.

The winemaker this year is Michael David Winery. Founded in Lodi, California, by brothers Michael and David Phillips in the early 20th century, this winery’s legacy has reached its sixth generation of grape growers.

The wine is paired with a delicious five-course meal prepared by Maverick Casino. The fundraiser also includes a live and silent auction, and a raffle.