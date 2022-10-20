35th annual Nevada Day Parade names grand marshal

ELKO – The grand marshal of the 35th annual Nevada Day Parade will be Joe Doucette, parade organizers announced this week.

Doucette grew up as an “Air Force brat” and lived all over the country as a child but has made Nevada home for the past 40-plus years. He has been married to Mary Doucette for 40 years, and they have lived in Elko for 23 years.

He started his career in Las Vegas working for Channel 3 as a Senior Director for six years. Then he moved to Reno to work at KRNV as a Production Director.

He then moved to Elko to start his career with the Nevada Department of Wildlife as a Conservation Educator, where he retired after 21 ½ years.

Doucette continues to own and operate the Elko Fly Shop, and write a weekly column on fishing for the Elko Daily Free Press.

The parade this year is on Friday, Oct. 28, beginning at 11 a.m.

The organizers invite the public to “Come enjoy our hometown pride!”

For more information or to enter the parade, contact Jim Conner at 775-738-7991.

There is no fee to enter the parade, which is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 2511 and Assembly 614.