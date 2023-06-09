ELKO – Elko became part of Yee Yee Nation Thursday night with Granger Smith taking the stage at the Elko County Fairgrounds along with Ned LeDoux at Country Under the Stars.

Smith, who made Elko a stop on his “Like a River” farewell tour, performed several of his hit songs accompanied by a multi-media presentation, bathing the audience in the VIP section and grandstand in beams of colorful lights.

As the crowd sang along to his songs, Smith shook hands with fans and signed baseball caps, signs and other items, closing the show with his alter ego Earl Dribbles Jr. He also told the audience that although he was leaving the road to focus on ministry with his church in Texas, he would return one day.

LeDoux was the opening act. A previous performer at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, he announced he would return to Elko next year for the event.

He performed several of his hits, along with some by his late father Chris LeDoux to the delight of the crowd.

The Elko audience enthusiastically cheered on both performers Thursday night during the eighth annual concert that has brought several award-winning country music performers to the area as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Elko.

It was another record-breaking year in attendance with 4,500 tickets sold for the event sponsored by Sandvik, according to Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

Starting in 2016, Country Under the Stars performers have included Randy Houser, Jägertown, Rodney Atkins, Carver Louis, Chris Janson, Troy Bullock, Joe Nichols, Mark Mackay, Dylan Scott, A Thousand Horses, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, and Lonestar.