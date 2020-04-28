4-H keeps young members engaged during quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENO – University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Elko County 4-H Youth Development Program is adapting to the shelter-in-place order by offering online activities for their members to learn from home.

One activity was a virtual scavenger hunt for members of the Elko County 4-H Horse Program. The goal was for the students to continue learning and engaging with their horses as they would in a typical 4-H workshop. Members of the program took photos of subjects related to horses, including parts of a horse, such as the hock, and horse grooming tools, such as a body brush. Participants submitted the photos to a cloud storage service offered by the University and received gift certificates if they were able to take photos of all subjects on the list.

The Horse Committee is also holding an online workshop in which the members record videos of themselves safely catching, tying, grooming, saddling, bridling and mounting their horses.

These clips will be used as a check-in so that the members can show they are still working on their horsemanship skills while at home.

“The feedback has been really positive,” Liz Krenka, Elko County 4-H Program coordinator, said. “We wanted to host some activities that didn’t strain parents or kids, but that still let them go out and be productive while at home.”