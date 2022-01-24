4th annual bit contest reception Friday at Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum

ELKO -- A reception to show the limited 20 entries in the fourth annual Bit Contest will be held at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, 542 Commercial St., from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Everyone is welcome to see the stunning silversmithing work on the bits from makers across the western states who entered the contest to compete for the $5,000 winner’s purse. Winners will be announced at the reception and the final bidding will be done.

All entry slots were filled by October 2021 and the entries were due Dec. 31. The bits, when finished, can be used by families of working cowboys for generations and yet beautiful enough to be regarded as fine art. Some of the bits are bought by collectors.

The bit makers start with identical cheek pieces; this year’s pieces were in the 1924 G.S. Garcia catalogue. Judging of the finished bits is done by three judges on the categories of workmanship, balance and finish as well as on artistry and presentation.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top four places as decided by the judges.

The contest is opened to all, accomplished silversmiths or amateur hobbyists, and is a fundraiser for the museum as well as an opportunity for cowboy artists to show off their work.

The museum also displays a wide variety of working cowboy gear used on the ranches around Elko County. The exhibits are of saddles, bridles, hackamores, chaps and more. Many exhibits have been donated from local ranchers where the previously used gear hung in their barns.

Pictures of working cowboys line the walls of the museum showing what it was like to live and work on the large ranches that dominated Elko County in the early 1900s, some of which are still around.

Many Garcia saddles are on display as well as some of the wooly chaps and several Garcia silver bits that were made famous by his son Les.

Jan Peterson is the curator and has arranged the cowboy gear into exhibits of unique art and has a vast knowledge of the displayed items. John Wright organized the Annual Bit Contest in 2019 to help raise funds for the museum. He manages J.M. Capriola’s, a store, half block away, that still caters to the working and city cowboys with high quality gear and merchandise.

The public is invited to visit the Museum at 542 Commercial St., open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum also has unique gifts for any occasion, many showcasing a Nevada theme.

